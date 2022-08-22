Revitalign® Introduces Newly Designed Footwear Based on Best-Selling, Tried-and-True Styles

Three best-selling, tried-and-true styles from Waco Shoe Company updated for increased support.

WACO, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waco Shoe Company brand Revitalign® is relaunching three tried-and-true products, the Kholo™, Siesta™ and Yumi™, that integrate new improvements in sole design to increase performance and comfort.

"At Waco Shoe Company, we are constantly looking for innovative ways to improve our footwear," said Jeff Antonioli, co-owner of Waco Shoe Company. "These popular, time-tested designs will look the same from the outside, but it's the improvements on the inside that make the difference while maintaining the excellent footbed support our customers expect."

In the updated design, PWR-BRIDGE® technology properly supports, cradles and stabilizes both the heel and midfoot to assist in aligning the foot. Within the outsoles, flex grooves allow the shoe to bend more easily with the foot's natural movement. "When you're walking, you strike from the outside of your heel before toeing off," said Antonioli. "In this advanced Revitalign® design, the additional grooves and padding provide more flexibility and ease in your step."

The Yumi™ features a slide-in style with thong straps and toe posts. The Kholo™ offers slide-in style with hook-and-loop closure upper. The Siesta™ has a slide-in style with textured canvas upper and fray detailing. All three styles are available in women's sizes and the Yumi™ and Siesta™ are available in men's sizes. Each product includes the new sole design along with deep heel cupping, orthotic arch support and cushioned forefoot.

Waco Shoe Company designs, develops and sells lifestyle footwear for all-day comfort built around its innovative, research-based orthotic-driven insole. The company's footwear is designed to provide all wearers proper foot support and alignment to help with strains and aches and pains in the legs, thighs and lower back.

"With the Waco Shoe Company's continuous advancement of orthotic technology, including the Revitalign® PWR-BRIDGE®, the full contact comfort foot bed provides medical-grade support that promotes overall body and foot health," said podiatrist Nicholas Pagano, DPM, FACFAS. "Add that great technology to these three designs, and the customer gets the best that can be offered in style and technology."

To learn more about Revitalign® footwear, visit WacoShoeCompany.com.

About Waco Shoe Company: Waco Shoe Company's mission is to create quality footwear that feels great all day. Under the brand names Revitalign® and Spenco® Footwear the Waco, Texas-based company offers men's and women's sandals, shoes and slippers designed with innovative, comfortable and orthotic-driven insoles. Waco Shoe Company footwear is available online at Nordstrom, QVC, HSN, Amazon and Zulily, as well as Waco Shoe Company. Learn more at WacoShoeCompany.com

