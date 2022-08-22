Global Prebiotics Market Report 2022-2030 - High R&D Cost & Rules and Regulation Limiting Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Prebiotics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Ingredients (FOS, Inulin, GOS, MOS), by Application (Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global prebiotics market size is expected to reach USD 21.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.9%

The growing demand for fiber-rich food products is expected to drive the market. Rising investments in the food & beverage industry for innovation and development of new food products enriched with prebiotics coupled with the rising demand in dietary supplements application, particularly in infant foods are expected to propel market growth over the forecast period.

In addition, the rising use of prebiotics in animal feed is expected to drive the demand. High emphasis on improving overall health is also expected to fuel product demand over the forecast period.

The emergence of prebiotics as an alternative to antibiotics is expected to fuel demand in animal feed applications. Increasing dairy production is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the estimated period. The demand for prebiotics is also influenced by the rising consumer inclination toward slimming food products and supplements, especially among sports enthusiasts.

These products help athletes restore energy, improve muscular endurance, and minimize body wear & tear. Growing consumer interest in weight management, especially in working professionals, owing to the increasing concerns regarding obesity is expected to amplify the utilization of prebiotics over the next few years.

North America accounted for a significant market share in 2021 and will expand further at a steady CAGR due to the rising focus on preventive healthcare and demand for prebiotics-enriched foods.

The growing innovation in the field of prebiotic-rich protein/fiber supplements is also expected to propel the segment growth over the forecast period. The global industry was highly fragmented on account of the presence of numerous players. Key companies have a global reach owing to their large number of manufacturing facilities and sales offices spread across the major continents.

Prebiotics Market Report Highlights

The inulin ingredients segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021 due to wide usage in the treatment of diabetes on account of its high antioxidant activity.

Moreover, other health benefits coupled with easier availability from natural sources including banana and garlic are expected to drive the product demand.

Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS) accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021 owing to the growing use in dietary supplements.

GOS has several health benefits including improving bone mineralization by enhancing calcium absorption, preventing colon cancer, stimulating bifidobacteria growth, and substituting human milk oligosaccharides. These health benefits are expected to drive the market demand.

The dietary supplements application segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the increasing consumption in Europe and North America owing to rising health consciousness and the growing importance of prebiotics in weight management.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Prebiotics Industry Outlook

3.1. Prebiotics market segmentation

3.2. Prebiotics market size and growth prospects, 2017-2030

3.3. Prebiotics market-Value chain analysis

3.3.1. Vendor landscape

3.4. Raw material outlook, 2017-2030

3.5. Technology overview

3.6. Regulatory framework

3.7. Prebiotics market dynamics

3.7.1. Market driver analysis

3.7.1.1. Growing demand from dairy industry

3.7.1.2. Growing trend of sugar, fat and calorie reduction

3.7.1.3. Ease of incorporation into food & beverages

3.7.1.4. Increasing concerns for gut health

3.7.2. Market restraint analysis

3.7.2.1. High R&D cost

3.7.2.2. Rules and regulation

3.8. Prebiotics Business Environment analysis

3.8.1. Porter's Analysis

3.8.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.9. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Prebiotics Ingredients Outlook

4.1. Definition & Scope

4.2 Ingredients movement & market share analysis, 2022 & 2030

4.3. Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS)

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017-2030

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017-2030

4.4. Inulin

4.5. Galacto-oligosaccharides (GOS)

4.6. Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS)

4.7. Others

Chapter 5. Prebiotics Application Outlook

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Application movement & market share analysis, 2022 & 2030

5.3.Prebiotic Food and Beverages

5.3.1. Global prebiotics demand in dairy products, 2017-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3.2. Global prebiotics demand in cereals, 2017-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3.3. Global prebiotics demand in baked food, 2017-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3.4. Global prebiotics demand in fermented meat products, 2017-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3.5. Global prebiotics demand in dry food prebiotics, 2017-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.2.6. Global prebiotics demand from others, 2017-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.4. Prebiotic Dietary Supplements

5.4.1. Global prebiotics demand in food supplement, 2017-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.4.2. Global prebiotics demand in nutritional supplements, 2017-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.4.3. Global prebiotics demand in specialty nutrients, 2017-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.4.4. Global prebiotics demand in infant formula, 2017-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.5. Animal Feed Prebiotics

5.5.1. Global prebiotics demand in animal feed, 2017-2030 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Prebiotics Regional Outlook

6.1. Region Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Key players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.2 Key Company/Competition Categorization

7.3 Vendor Landscape

7.4 Public Companies

7.5 Private Companies

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Abbott Laboratories

BENEO-Orafti SA

Bright Food (Group) Corporation Limited

Cargill Incorporated

Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA

Kraft Foods Group, Inc

Friesland Campina Domo

Jarrow Formulas, Inc

Parmalat S.p.A

Roquette Freres

Royal Cosun

Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd

