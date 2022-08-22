First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. Announces New Board Member

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. recently elected a new member to the Board of Directors for FNBB, Inc. and its banking subsidiary, First National Bankers Bank. The term for Mr. Jerry Ledet, Jr., President and CEO of Synergy Bank in Houma, Louisiana begins on August 22, 2022. He succeeded Mr. J. Randall Prather who retired from the Board effective May 1, 2022.
"We owe a great deal of gratitude to Mr. Prather for his dedication and loyal support of FNBB, Inc. and its subsidiaries during his tenure as a board member. He served this organization in an extremely professional manner throughout his term." said Mr. Joseph F. Quinlan, Jr., Chairman. Mr. Quinlan added, "We are excited to welcome Jerry Ledet to our Board. He is a very well respected community bank leader who will serve our shareholders and customers very well."
First National Bankers Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company with four subsidiaries serving the correspondent bank needs of community financial institutions across the southeastern United States. First National Bankers Bank, chartered in 1983, has offices in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Birmingham, Alabama, Little Rock, Arkansas, Lake Mary, Florida, Ridgeland, Mississippi, Shreveport, Louisiana, and Memphis, Tennessee. The total assets as of June 30, 2022 were $1.035 billion.
