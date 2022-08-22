MEDICARDIA HEALTH, INC. LAUNCHES MOBILE PATIENT RECORD THAT PUTS AGGREGATED MEDICAL RECORDS AND PERSONAL HEALTH DATA AT PATIENTS' FINGERTIPS

MEQUON, Wis., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medicardia Health (MediCardia) has announced the beta-release of it's mobile patient record, a novel mobile application that is continuously connected to sources of health records and personal data, for patients to access, view and share with anyone, anytime, anywhere.
"Since inception, MediCardia's long-term mission has been to put the power of health information into the hands of the people," said CEO, Indrajit Choudhuri, MD. "We started by developing the user interface that creates the clinical context for this information and a robust interoperability backbone that streamlines connectivity with EMRs and billing engines. We're completing development on our intelligence embedded care-engine based on societal guidelines, payer care gaps, and value-based care performance measures to drive the most important clinical KPI, quality. The power of this intelligence will first drive the MediCardia remote monitoring platform, Virtuas, already launched and in market with a semiautonomous agent that works with care providers to deliver best care and promote adherence. Now the final stage of our technology journey is to put the power of this technology and health information into the hands of patients and consumers," said Dr. Choudhuri.
MediCardia intends to showcase their technology in San Diego, CA September 8-10, 2022, at the HRX cardiovascular digital health conference that brings together innovators to transform patient care. "As a cardiac electrophysiologist and electrical engineer, we are excited to be attending HRX to meet with clinicians and scientists. Our primary focus is to identify individuals and organizations who are ready to act – sitting on the sidelines is not how we introduce innovation and bring about change. Our patients deserve change agents and that should be the responsibilities of all healthcare providers and I believe HRX will bring such forward-thinking people together" commented Dr. Choudhuri in a recent discussion. MediCardia is booking appointments for 1:1 and group presentations via emailed requests at this time.
MediCardia Health is constantly enhancing and evolving their smart digital medicine platform, to drive digital transformation in Cardiology and across healthcare. MediCardia aims to learn from and partner with practices, organizations, and networks dedicated to embracing the global digitalization of healthcare and leverage one of its greatest benefits – the adoption of virtual care – as a paradigm shift on the journey to value-based care.
SOURCE MediCardia Health Inc.
