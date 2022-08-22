All-You-Can-Eat Ice Cream Festival - Coming To Seattle Center August 27th & 28th

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treadway Events has announced "Scooped! Ice Cream Festival" an all-you-can-eat ice cream event coming to Seattle Center in Seattle, Washington on August 27th & 28th, 2022. The immersive ice cream experience features 75+ flavors of ice cream from brands such as Full Tilt, ACME Valley Ice Cream, Lopez Island Creamery. In addition there will be games and a curated performance lineup by Supernova Nightclub that includes DJ Supreme La Rock, Marshall Law Band, Lady Coco Jones, Ammo Drums, Queen Irene and more! It's the ultimate ice cream experience!
"Our team has wanted to produce this event in Seattle since before the COVID-19 pandemic began, and now that it's mostly in our rear-view mirror, we're finally able to do it safely. We plan to have crowd-pleasing favorite flavors, a variety of off-the-wall options to choose from, and even vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free flavors!" says Brandon Treadway, President & Creative Director at Treadway Events.
Scooped Ice Cream Festival is open for two days Saturday, August 27th, from 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm, and Sunday, August 28th, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 6:00 pm. The event is the sweetest end-of-summer celebration in all of Seattle!
Tickets are on sale at an online-only rate of $25.00 (plus applicable taxes and fees) per person. Tickets at the door are $35 (plus applicable taxes and fees) per person.. Children 2 years of age and under who are being held are free with a paid adult.
Eager attendees can find more information and purchase tickets at www.scoopedicecreamfestival.com
Location:
Seattle Center
305 Harrison St
Seattle, WA 98109
