EARLY LEARNING COALITION OF HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY INTERIM CEO, GARY MEYER, ANNOUNCED

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gary Meyer was appointed Interim Chief Executive Officer of the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC), by unanimous vote of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors on August 15, 2022. "The ELCHC is pleased to have strong talent in place and grateful for Gary's leadership during this transition," said Aakash Patel, Chair of the Board of Directors.
While Chief Financial Officer at ELCHC, Meyer led the $4 million Workforce Initiative, designing and implementing programs to recruit, upskill and retain the early education workforce. One of these programs was Business Leadership Training for provider owners and administrative leaders, teaching them strategies to grow their businesses. Ninety-two provider owners graduated from this program in June 2022.
Meyer has spent 20 years in senior administrative roles at various educational not-for-profits. Before the Coalition, he was Chief Financial Officer at the Manhattan School of Music, which teaches music and musical theatre to children starting at age 5 through college. Prior, Meyer was the Chief Accounting Officer at the College Board, providing financial and programmatic support to major U.S. County educational partnerships (including the Hillsborough County School District), including teacher professional development and educational programs for kindergarten through 12th grade.
"I am excited to step up my work with the providers, families, and children of Hillsborough County, increasing the amount of helpful coaching and mentoring opportunities for providers and expanding access to families and children. There are large amounts of federal grants available to providers over the coming months, and my mission is to get as much funding to providers as possible in this time of crisis in early education," said Meyer.
Established by the State Legislature, the Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County (ELCHC) is a 501(c)(3) organization focused on promoting school and life success for young children and their families through quality school readiness services and supports. The ELCHC administers School Readiness and VPK (Voluntary Prekindergarten) programs in Hillsborough County, offers teacher trainings and coaching, and provides Child Care Resource and Referral (CCR&R) along with other services that daily serve more than 20,000 children and their families.
Contact: Alison Fraga
Phone: 813-205-6205
Email: afraga@elchc.org
SOURCE Early Learning Coalition of Hillsborough County
