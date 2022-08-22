FLAGSTONE FOODS ANNOUNCES HARRY OVERLY AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Former President and CEO of Sun-Maid to Lead Premier Private Label Snack Producer
MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flagstone Foods, one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of private label snacks in North America, announced today that Harry Overly has been named Chief Executive Officer, effective September 15, 2022. Overly joins Flagstone having most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Sun-Maid, a role he's held since 2017.
In addition to his role as CEO, Overly will serve as a member of the Flagstone Foods Board of Directors, which he joined in July 2022. He is an accomplished food industry leader recognized for his commercial leadership and ability to build collaborative teams. Overly's most recent experience at Sun-Maid provides particular insight into many of Flagstone's markets, supply chain and customers via the dried fruit category. Prior to leading Sun-Maid, he held roles across product development and innovation, marketing, and global operations for brands including Deoleo, BestSweet, Wrigley and Kraft. Overly is also intimately familiar with the snacks business, having previously served as Chief Customer Officer of TreeHouse Foods. Atlas Holdings acquired the snacks business from TreeHouse in 2019, establishing Flagstone Foods as a standalone company and category leader.
"Harry brings customer-centric experience to his leadership of Flagstone Foods. Over the course of his career, he has led both iconic brands and private label businesses, always with a focus on product innovation and manufacturing excellence," said Atlas Holdings Partner Michael Sher.
"We are delighted to have Harry at the helm of Flagstone and as an Atlas Operating Partner, further deepening our expertise in food manufacturing and distribution. His unparalleled understanding of the snacks category is critical as retailers consistently turn to Flagstone for continuous product innovation," said Atlas Holdings Partner Ed Fletcher.
"Flagstone Foods is trusted by the nation's premier retailers to provide the highest quality private label snacks and I am looking forward to joining their talented team. With a continued focus on sustainability and customer service, I hope to bring my deep experience in our core markets to lead Flagstone Foods into the future," said Harry Overly.
About Flagstone Foods
Flagstone Foods is a premier manufacturer of private label snack nuts, culinary nuts, trail mixes and other nut-based snacks servicing the nation's top retailers in the club, mass, grocery, drug, limited assortment and convenience channels. The company also manufactures ingredients for commercial use, provides contract manufacturing services to branded food companies and offers a wide array of value-added services including consumer insights, global sourcing and commodity advising and product development.
For more information, visit: flagstonefoods.com.
For Information Contact:
Candace Motzko
candace.motzko@flagstonefoods.com
SOURCE Flagstone Foods
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.