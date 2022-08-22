Freed-Hardeman University Announces Summer 2022 Graduates

Approximately 40 students awarded baccalaureate and graduate degrees as well as certificates, associate's and licensures.
HENDERSON, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Freed-Hardeman University announced approximately 40 summer graduates this month. Ten students received baccalaureate degrees while 14 students received graduate degrees. The remaining graduates completed their certificates, licensures and associate's degrees.
Many of the students who completed their degrees in August participated in the May graduation ceremony held in Loyd Auditorium. During the commencement program, FHU President David R. Shannon reiterated the significant events of the 2021-22 school year and issued a challenge to graduates. He urged them to pray, serve, love and work like Jesus. "Live a life for His glory," he said, "and remember God loves you more than anyone." Quoting Isaiah 49:16, Shannon reminded them God said, "See, I have inscribed you on the palms of My hands; your walls are continually before Me."
Media Contact
Dawn Bramblett, Freed-Hardeman University, 731-608-7650, dawn@bramblettgrp.com
SOURCE Freed-Hardeman University
