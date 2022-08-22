2022 Non-Public Communications and Computing Market Research 2022: Use Case Driven Private Networks are Leveraging a Combination of LTE, 5G and WiFi6 Deployments

DUBLIN, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Public Communications and Computing: Private Networks, Edge Computing, Neutral Hosting, SD-WAN and Networks-as-a-Service" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research evaluates the private network market including the use of 5G new radio solutions. It also analyzes the market for MNO and VNO to offer private IoT networks for the benefit of industrial automation and mission-critical enterprise applications and services. The report evaluates major players, technologies, and solutions.
It also evaluates the edge computing telecom and IT ecosystem in support of communications and computing infrastructure providers, managed services vendors, carriers, and OTT providers. This includes a focus on company strategies and offerings relative to current and anticipated future market needs. It also analyzes SD-WAN players, strategies, technologies, and solutions.
This research also provides an in-depth analysis of next generation neutral host architecture, technology, and potential application areas. The report also discussed the core and RAN elements of neutral host networks along with potential market opportunity, stakeholder analysis, business model, and regulatory analysis. The report also evaluates the competitive landscape of the next generation network along with the product and services of selected vendor companies.
This research also evaluates the market for small cells and WiFi to support cellular wireless communications. It provides market analysis and forecasts for the technologies, solutions, and infrastructure to support increasingly denser 5G networks. Analysis includes consideration of outdoor deployments in a variety of form factors and locations as well as indoor deployment and extension of radio signals from outdoor-to-indoor.
Traditionally, communication service providers (CSP) have utilized infrastructures to build, and in many cases operate, CSP-owned networks. However, it is often considered as an expensive mode of deployment with limitations with respect to coverage and capacity to support multiple service entities. Neutral host hosting is considered an optimum solution to overcome the problem of tackling large traffic in densely populated locations for multiple operators.
Under the neutral host model, a third-party builds and operates a network and hosts multiple MNOs to connect to customers. The third-party host operator initially funds the neutral host deployment that ultimately gets paid by MNOs through a recurring payment system.
In addition to cellular, the neutral host model also works well for carrier WiFi solutions as a means of tacking indoor wireless traffic. This model overcomes many of the common problems associated with carrier WiFi such as network security, network performance, user mobility, and interference and service degradation associated with unlicensed spectrum.
The term Network as a Service (NaaS) refers to the option for organizations to acquire networking hardware, software, and operational/maintenance services as an operational expense as opposed to up-front capital expenditure as has been the case historically. While NaaS is making in-roads within enterprise, it has been slower to develop within the CSP arena.
However, related CSP opportunities such as private wireless networking are becoming increasingly popular as evidenced by the intense focus by certain major telecom infrastructure vendors in this area including Ericsson and Nokia as well as lesser-known entities such as Betacom.
The publisher sees a substantial emerging opportunity for CSPs to leverage their existing assets and planned 5G infrastructure, as well as cooperation with neutral hosting providers, for support of non-public networks. Specifically, there is a substantial opportunity for CSPs to provide various NaaS solutions directly to enterprise and industrial customers as well as third-party infrastructure service providers.
Select Research Findings:
- The carrier-provided 5G indoor market will reach $2.9B globally by 2027
- The global neutral hosting market will reach $8.25 billion by 2027, led by NA and Asia
- Mobile edge computing will be a key enabler of immersive technologies deployed with 5G
- The carrier-provided 5G indoor market will reach $2.9B globally by 2027, growing at 47.2% CAGR
- Use case driven private networks are leveraging a combination of LTE, 5G and WiFi6 deployments
- Solutions will consist of Fully Virtualized, Dedicated/Non-Virtualized, and Hybrid Network Solutions for business customers
- 5GNR solutions will be largely fixed wireless WAN connectivity and support of industrial private communications networks
Key Topics Covered:
Private Network Market by LTE, 5G, and Edge Computing in Enterprise, Industrial, and Government Solutions
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
3.0 Private Network Market Background
4.0 Private Network Market Case Studies
5.0 Private Network Market Analysis
6.0 Players in the Private Wireless Ecosystem
7.0 Private Wireless Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027
8.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
9.0 Appendix: 5G in Indoor Wireless Applications
Neutral Hosting Market by Technology, Spectrum, Wireless Type, Solution, Deployment Modes, and Industry Verticals
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
3.0 Neutral Hosting Technology and Application Analysis
4.0 Neutral Hosting Company Analysis
5.0 Neutral Hosting Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027
6.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
5G Network Densification Market by Location (Indoor & Outdoor), Spectrum Band, Small Cells, and Carrier WiFi
1 Executive Summary
2 Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Technology
3 5G Network Planning and Densification
4 Business Case for the Carrier WiFi and Small Cells
5 Major Carrier WiFi and Small Cell Deployments
6 Vendor Landscape
7 Strategies for Deployment and Operations
8 5G Network Densification Market Analysis and Forecasts
Mobile Edge Computing Market by Infrastructure, Deployment Model, Computing as a Service, Network Connectivity, Applications, Analytics Types, Market Segments, and Industry Verticals
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
3. MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture
4. MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities
5. MEC Ecosystem
6. MEC Application and Service Strategies
7. Multi-Access Edge Computing Deployment
8. Multi-Access Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts
9. Conclusions and Recommendations
10. Appendix One: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue
11. MEC Case Studies
12. Appendix Two: 5G Technology and Solution Outlook
SD-WAN Market by Components, Appliances, Services, Deployment, Segments, and Verticals
1.0 Executive Summary
2.0 Introduction
3.0 SD-WAN Benefits
4.0 SD-WAN Market Drivers
5.0 SD-WAN Challenges and Opportunities
6.0 SD-WAN Vendor Analysis
7.0 SD-WAN Managed Service Provider Analysis
8.0 SD-WAN Market Analysis and Forecasts 2022 - 2027
9.0 Future Outlook for SD-WAN
10.0 Conclusions and Recommendations
Companies Mentioned
- Affirmed Networks
- Airspan
- Airtel
- Alibaba
- Alpha Wireless
- Altair Semiconductor
- Alvarion
- America Movil
- American Tower
- Analog Devices Inc.
- Apple
- Ascom
- Asus
- AT&T
- BAI Communications
- Boingo Wireless
- Broadcom Corporation
- BT Group
- Cavium Inc.
- Cellnex Telecom
- China Mobile
- China Telecom
- China Unicom
- Ciena Corporation
- Cisco Systems
- ClearBlade
- ClearSky Technologies
- ClipBucket
- Cloudify
- Cobham Wireless
- Colt Technologies
- Comba Telecom
- Comcast
- CommScope
- Contus Vplay
- Coolpad Dyno
- Cradlepoint
- Crown Castle
- CTS
- D-Link
- Dense Air
- Deutsche Telekom AG
- Digital Bridge
- Dish
- DU
- EdgeConnex
- Edgeworx
- Eircom
- Entel
- Ericsson
- Eurotech
- Even Group
- ExteNet Systems
- FirstNet
- Fitbit
- Freshwave Group
- Fubo TV
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Gemalto
- Geoverse
- Harris
- HPE
- HTC
- Huawei Technologies
- Hulu
- Hytera
- Inmarsat
- Intel Corporation
- InterDigital Inc.
- Juniper Network Inc.
- KDDI Corporation
- Keysight Technologies
- Korea Telecom
- KT Corporation
- Leonardo
- LG Electronics
- M2M Connectivity
- MACOM Technology
- MediaTek Inc.
- Mentura Group
- Microsoft
- Mimic Technology
- Misfit
- MobiledgeX
- Mobilitie LLC
- Mobiotics
- Mobvoi
- Motorola
- Movistar
- Muvi
- MYCOM OSI
- NEC Corporation
- Netflix
- Netgear
- Netmore Group
- New York Power Authority
- Nokia
- NTT DoCoMo
- OnGo Alliance
- Ooredoo
- Ooyala
- Optus Australia
- Orange SA
- Ori
- Philo TV
- Pixeom
- Pluribus Networks
- Qorvo Inc.
- Qualcomm
- Quickplay
- Quortus
- Rakuten (Viber)
- Real Wireless
- RedLinX
- Reliance Communications
- REVE Systems
- Ribbon Communications
- Rogers Communications
- Rohde & Schwarz
- Roku
- Saguna Networks
- Samsung Electronics
- Saudi Telecom Company
- SFR France
- Sierra Wireless (Accel Networks)
- SimNet Wireless
- SingTel
- Siretta
- SK Telecom
- Sky Go
- Softbank Group
- Sony
- Spark NZ
- SpiderCloud Wireless
- Swisscom
- Symboticware
- T-Mobile
- Telecom Italia
- Telefonica
- Telefonica O2 UK
- Telegram
- Telenor
- Telit Communications
- Telstra
- Tencent
- Texim Europe
- Tim Brasil
- U.S Cellular
- UbiFi
- Vapor IO
- Vasona Networks (ZephyrTel)
- Verizon Wireless
- Vidmind
- VMware Inc.
- Vodafone Group
- Vplayed
- Wireless 20/20
- Xcel Energy
- Zain
- Zenitel
- ZTE Corporation
- Zyxel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2ajbc
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.