Announcing CXera Marketplace - a Community Dedicated to Enabling Great Customer Experiences

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CXera, in conjunction with content from our customers and partners is proud to announce the immediate availability of CXera Marketplace, a community dedicated to enable great customer experiences. CXera Marketplace enables CXera customers and partners to share microsite templates that help organizations quickly customize, create and share microsites to stay digitally connected, educate and collaborate with customers on topics such as:

New Customer Onboarding

Self Serve Customer Onboarding

Sales to Customer Success Handoff

Customer Renewal and Expansion

Problem Resolution and Save Business Scenarios

Ongoing Customer Health Check with Action Plans

Product Launch & Update Events

CXera microsites aren't simple landing pages. Microsite templates consist of customizable banners, prescriptive steps, task lists, survey questions and content that can be easily adapted to meet the discrete needs of each organization and their customers. In addition, podcasts related to templates provide immediate coaching to best utilize templates developed by industry-leading companies and experts that get CX.

"CXera Marketplace is a game changer in the Customer Experience (CX) and Customer Success market as organizations look for ways to jump start improving CX," said Craig Nelson, CXera President. "Ready to use templates available today with coaching enables the disciplines as defined by CX experts focused on making great customer experiences possible and repeatable."

Want to get started today improving your customers' experience, digitally? Checkout the CXera Marketplace to find, import, and adopt templates in minutes for many popular use cases that span the customer journey at https://marketplace.cxera.com.

Want to contribute templates to CXera Marketplace with your firms background and logo? Take a few minutes to tell us about your areas of CX expertise and we will work with you to quickly create your first template and promote it: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/6XB539V

About CXera

CXera is a technology firm focused on revolutionizing the B2B Customer Experience (CX) through Digital Experience Microsites that help you digitally communicate, collaborate, take action and continuously improve customer success. As a pioneer of the Customer Everboarding concept, CXera integrates with popular services like Zoom, Google, and Slack to enable "one-click" Digital Experience creation. The CXera solution makes it possible for businesses to deliver personalized Experience Sites™ using their existing workflows and to start improving their CX today.

CXera: Onboard, Expand, Everboard.

