Global Bicycle Market to Reach $28.1 Billion by 2027

The Global Bicycle Market is estimated to be USD 22.84 Bn in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 28.1 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.23%.

Market Segmentations

The Global Bicycle Market is segmented based on Product, Application, End User, Vendor, and Geography.

By Product, the market is classified into Cyclo-cross Bicycles, Mountain Bicycles, Road Racing Bicycles, and Track Racing Bicycles.

By Application, the market is classified into Offline Retail and Online Retail.

By End User, the market is classified into Adult's Bicycle and Kids Bicycle.

By Vendor, the market is classified into Aftermarket and OEM.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific .

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global Bicycle Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach. The analyst analyses the Global Bicycle Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position. Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand of Bicycle from Hobbyists and Sportspersons

Increased Availability of Branded Sports Bicycles on Regional and Online Sales Channels

Restraints

Lack of Supporting Infrastructure for Micromobility

Opportunities

E-Bike Features in Sport Bicycles

Celebrity Endowments and Campaigns for Brand Promotion and Advertising

Challenges

Injury Incidence and Risk Factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Description

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Currency

1.4 Years Considered

1.5 Language

1.6 Key Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Bicycle Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cyclo-cross Bicycles

6.3 Mountain Bicycles

6.4 Road Racing Bicycles

6.5 Track Racing Bicycles



7 Global Bicycle Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Offline Retail

7.3 Online Retail



8 Global Bicycle Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Adult's Bicycle

8.3 Kids Bicycle



9 Global Bicycle Market, By Vendor

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Aftermarket

9.3 OEM



10 Americas' Bicycle Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Argentina

10.3 Brazil

10.4 Canada

10.5 Chile

10.6 Colombia

10.7 Mexico

10.8 Peru

10.9 United States

10.10 Rest of Americas



11 Europe's Bicycle Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Austria

11.3 Belgium

11.4 Denmark

11.5 Finland

11.6 France

11.7 Germany

11.8 Italy

11.9 Netherlands

11.10 Norway

11.11 Poland

11.12 Russia

11.13 Spain

11.14 Sweden

11.15 Switzerland

11.16 United Kingdom

11.17 Rest of Europe



12 Middle East and Africa's Bicycle Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Egypt

12.3 Israel

12.4 Qatar

12.5 Saudi Arabia

12.6 South Africa

12.7 United Arab Emirates

12.8 Rest of MEA



13 APAC's Bicycle Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Australia

13.3 Bangladesh

13.4 China

13.5 India

13.6 Indonesia

13.7 Japan

13.8 Malaysia

13.9 Philippines

13.10 Singapore

13.11 South Korea

13.12 Sri Lanka

13.13 Thailand

13.14 Taiwan

13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Strategic Initiatives

14.3.1 M&A and Investments

14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



15 Company Profiles



16 Appendix

16.1 Questionnaire

Companies Mentioned

Accell Group

Bianchi

Cycling Sports Group

Diamondback Bicycles

Firmstrong Bikes

Giant Bicycles

GT Bicycles

Hero Cycles

Jenson USA

Kona Bicycle

Marin Bikes

Pon Holdings BV

Pure Cycles

Redline Bicycles

Scott Sports

Seven Cycles

Shimano

Tianjin Fuji-ta Bicycle

Trek Bicycle Corp Yadea Group Holdings

