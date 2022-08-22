16 from Provost Umphrey Earn Best Lawyers in America Honors

Four attorneys receive elite 'Lawyer of the Year' honors from nationally respected guide
BEAUMONT, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sixteen Provost Umphrey attorneys have been honored in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America, including four singled out as "Lawyer of the Year" in specific practice areas.
For the eighth year in a row, all equity partners received Best Lawyers in America honors. Equity Partner Matthew C. Matheny received Lawyer of the Year for his work representing plaintiffs in mass tort and class action litigation, with additional honors for his work in plaintiffs' personal injury and product liability litigation.
Equity Partners Bryan O. Blevins, Edward Fisher, Joe J. Fisher II and James E. Payne received recognition for their work with plaintiffs in personal injury and product liability disputes. Blevins, Fisher and Fisher also earned honors for their mass tort and class action litigation on behalf of plaintiffs.
J. Keith Hyde was recognized as Lawyer of the Year for his work in plaintiffs' personal injury disputes, as well as separate honors for environmental law and environmental litigation, mass tort litigation, class actions, and product liability litigation.
D'Juana Parks earned the Lawyer of the Year distinction for her expertise in plaintiffs' product liability litigation. She received additional honors for mass tort and class action litigation and personal injury litigation. David P. Wilson earned Lawyer of the Year for admiralty and maritime law with additional Best Lawyers honors for aviation law and plaintiffs' personal injury litigation.
Additional Provost Umphrey Best Lawyers in America honorees include:
- Darren Brown: Consumer law, mass torts, class actions, personal injury and product liability
- Guy G. Fisher: Mass torts, class actions, personal injury and product liability
- W. Michael Hamilton: Labor and employment
- Christopher T. Kirchmer: Mass torts, class actions, personal injury and product liability
- Colin D. Moore: Mass torts, class actions, personal injury and product liability
- Jacqueline Ryall: Personal injury litigation
- John Cowan: Product liability litigation
Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch honored Provost Umphrey Attorney Fabiana Baum for a second year in a row for her plaintiffs work in personal injury litigation. This award recognizes attorneys that show promising careers.
One of the oldest peer-review guides in the nation, Best Lawyers in America is compiled from surveys provided by tens of thousands of attorneys nationwide followed by a rigorous vetting process by the Best Lawyers research staff.
For over 50 years, our firm's mission has remained to seek justice for those who have suffered a personal injury or death due to the wrongful conduct of others. Our attorneys fight for our clients nationwide with offices in Beaumont, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. We continue to be one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining "Hard-Working Lawyers for Hard-Working People." To learn more, visit https://www.provostumphrey.com.
Media Contact:
Sophia Reza
800-559-4534
sophia@androvett.com
SOURCE Provost Umphrey Law Firm
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.