Canada's Largest Basketball Pro-Am Showcase is in Toronto!

TORONTO, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - The Ball Don't Stop Pro-Am Basketball Showcase was the largest Showcase in Canada showcasing top high school and professional basketball talent across Canada and the US. The Pro-Am was held on August 20th at the Mattamy Athletic Centre to a sold-out crowd of 1000+ attendees, organized by Ball Don't Stop Media and presented by Mansha Plan and Lazeez Canada.

Malachi Flynn (current Toronto Raptor), Scottie Barnes (current Toronto Raptor and Rookie of the Year) and Kyree Walker (Washington Wizards G-League) wowed fans with electrifying displays of long distance 3's, 360 dunks and no look passes. Scottie Barnes and Malachi Flynn were on team black (Mansha Plan) against team white (Lazeez Canada) and put up a combined 88 points to win the game. The high school game (Class of 2024) had 2 stars emerge, Kailon Nichols and Jalik Dunkley, as co-MVPs of their game. Dillon Brookes (current Memphis Grizzlies), Canadian local, made a surprise appearance courtside to watch the show.

The goal of this year's Pro-Am game was to raise funds to support youth financial literacy via the WLTH Foundation. At half time, the title sponsor Mansha Plan presented a cheque to the WLTH Foundation for $25,000 to continue to be used toward Youth Financial Literacy Programming. Less than half of Canadians report having a budget which is an essential financial tool to manage money and the reason why we plan to educate early. The proceeds will go to teaching youth about simple financial concepts like budgeting through organized sports. The NBA player empowerment movement has led to NBA players taking control of their financial futures and their commitment to financial literacy. Malachai Flynn led a youth basketball camp the following day (August 21st) with a financial literacy component making it a unique camp for youth.

Ball Don't Stop Media is an authentic Podcast discussing all things Basketball from NBA Analysis, highlights, news, training and basketball apparel. Founded by Ekam Nagra in 2014, Ball Don't Stop has grown to have over 5.1 million listeners and continues to grow by connecting with all basketball lovers.

