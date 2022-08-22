TVCoins Successfully Completes $10M Seed Funding Capital Raise

Video distribution and monetization start-up secures funding led by Roumell Asset Management and The Hoerner Planning Group, LLC
BOSTON, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TVCoins, a white-label Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) platform, today announced the successful completion of a $10 million seed round capital raise. The startup's disruptive approach to launching video streaming apps and built-in viewer incentive program garnered significant interest from its investment partners.
TVCoins completed its seed round capital raise that was facilitated by Roumell Asset Management, LLC, an asset management firm headquartered in Chevy Chase, MD. The Hoerner Planning Group, LLC, a national financial advisory firm headquartered in Middleburg, VA., was a significant investor in the round.
"This capital has enabled us to launch a platform capable of eliminating barriers that have historically prevented content owners from entering the video streaming market," said Yossi Aloni, Chief Executive Officer at TVCoins. "Support from Roumell and The Hoerner Planning Group, LLC, along with other seed investors has allowed us to build the TVCoins platform and launch new customers quickly. We look forward to bringing the TVCoins solution to new markets in the coming months."
"We are proud and excited to have played the role we did in funding TVCoins. The company is in front of a large secular trend and is led by highly capable people whom we trust," said James Roumell, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Roumell Asset Management.
What differentiates TVCoins is its ability to launch streaming platforms at no cost to the customer, regardless of audience size. Target markets include media companies, publishers, and any entity that owns the licensing rights to content. The company has also introduced a first of its kind viewer incentive program designed to drive user engagement. These key features are supported by an ad-powered, revenue share business model backed by a network of supply and demand advertising partnerships.
TVCoins is a free, white-label video streaming platform that delivers live content and video on-demand through an app for Connected TV and mobile platforms. The ad-powered platform-as-a-service (PaaS) is fully managed and features a viewer incentive program that rewards viewers for the time they spend watching video. Learn more at https://www.tvcoins.com/business
