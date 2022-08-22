Shield AI Announces Francois Chadwick as Chief Financial Officer

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI, the fast-growing defense technology company building AI pilots for aircraft, today announced that Francois Chadwick has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.
Chadwick brings more than 30 years of financial experience, serving in executive roles at Uber, KPMG, and Volta. While at Uber, he grew the finance team from 20 to 1,100 people, launched finance and accounting operations in 100 countries, and took the company public – achieving a marketing capitalization of $120 billion.
"During our search for a Chief Financial Officer, the team considered numerous public company CFOs, tech CFOs, bankers, and finance professionals – each with distinguished backgrounds and keen interest in joining Shield AI. Francois stood out for his deep technical expertise, embrace of our shared values, and his unique experiences – including taking companies public and building great organizations from scratch," said Ryan Tseng, Shield AI's CEO.
Prior to joining Uber, Chadwick was the National Tax Leader of Emerging Growth Practice at KPMG, where he focused on global hyper-growth tech companies; he served as CEO of the consulting firm Taxaccord LLC; and held positions at BDO, Jefferson Wells and Pricewaterhouse Coopers. He graduated with a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) from Liverpool John Morres University.
"Shield AI is one of only a handful of companies in the world working to deliver technology that is essential to global stability and peace. I'm thrilled to be joining this world-class team and look forward to leveraging my career experiences to ensure the success of the company and its noble mission," said Chadwick.
Shield AI is a venture-backed company built around a team of proven executives, warfighters with relevant national security experience, and world-class AI engineers. The company has offices in San Diego, Washington D.C., Dallas, and Abu Dhabi. Shield AI's products and people are currently in the field actively supporting operations with the U.S. Department of Defense and allies. For more information, visit www.shield.ai.
Follow Shield AI on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram
Media Contact: Lily Hinz, media@shield.ai
SOURCE Shield AI
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.