San Francisco Non-Profit Empower Me Academy Hosts Second Annual Youth Basketball-Thon August 27th and 28th

Infusing March Madness with the NBA's All-Star Weekend, Registration Now Open for EMA Communitywide Basketball-Thon; Event Proceeds and Silent Auction Benefit Youth Sports Programming

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Empower Me Academy (EMA), a non-profit basketball enrichment organization that facilitates leadership and skills development for Bay Area youth from all backgrounds and communities, will host its Second Annual Basketball-Thon with a silent auction to showcase youth in sports and raise funds for its communitywide programming and tuition assistance. The event will take place on Saturday, August 27th (9 am – 1 pm), and Sunday, August 28th (9 am – 5 pm) at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco.

A weekend of basketball and fun for the whole community

The Basketball-Thon is open to students grades 3-12 and all skill levels. The event is an exciting mix of March Madness and NBA's All-Star Weekend where players participate in 3-on-3 tournament-style games with fun, competitive side games such as dunk contests and skills challenges.

Participants may register individually or as a team until August 25th for $75 per player. The price includes a T-shirt and Sunday lunch. Financial assistance is available. Spectators are welcome to attend the event at no cost.

The Basketball-thon will conclude with an awards ceremony featuring categories based on EMA's core values of trust, relationships, integrity, and inclusion. Awards will honor participants who are Accountable, Daring, Empathic, Energy-Giving, Great Listeners, Resilient, and Selfless.

To support fundraising efforts that benefit community-wide youth sports programming, EMA will also host a silent auction that features a portrait with a multi-layer painting technique inspired by urban culture (infusion of street and pop art) of popular basketball players such as NBA Champion, Stephen Curry, by local artist Sarah Kissing. The silent auction opens for bids on August 16 and runs throughout the Basketball-thon weekend (ends Sunday, August 28th at 3:30 PM. Here is the link to join the fun and make a bid.

"Empower Me Academy aims to change the narrative in youth sports," said Coach Jerome Gumbs, Founder, and CEO. "We believe students are best able to achieve success on and off the court when provided a safe, trusting, and inclusive environment. Parents and kids who want to experience the EMA difference should sign up to see our core values in action."

Sports with values

EMA's unique culture focuses on values vs. unhealthy competition in a holistic training experience with skills enrichment programs designed for athletic excellence. The goal is to provide Bay Area youth with the tools they need to evolve from the inside out to become successful leaders and adults. Currently, EMA serves over 300 kids from a diverse range of communities and backgrounds.

About Empower Me Academy

Empower Me Academy (EMA), a 501c3 nonprofit youth basketball organization, provides enrichment programs for athletic excellence to students from kindergarten through high school and all socioeconomic backgrounds. Founded in San Francisco, California, in 2013 by former professional basketball player Jerome Gumbs, EMA is a social business enterprise that serves children while instilling transformative change on the basketball court, in the community, and society. With courses, clinics (camps), and private coaching, EMA teaches fundamental basketball skills and concepts combined with leadership development training. Using sports as the magnet to attract and mentor children, EMA has impacted over 1,700 students and offered over a half million dollars in tuition assistance to community members in need.

http://www.empowermeacademy.net.

