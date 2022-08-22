Mode Secures a Spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in the United States

Visual Explorer Recognized by The SaaS Awards as "Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product"

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mode Analytics, the most comprehensive platform for collaborative Business Analytics and Interactive Data Science, today announced that it has secured a spot on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies in the United States.

The annual Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment— independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

The 2022 SaaS Awards have also recognized Mode's Visual Explorer on a short list for "Best Data Innovation in a SaaS Product." The SaaS Awards provide international recognition to organizations specializing in innovative business software. The program aims to celebrate excellence and innovation in the area of cloud-based "solutions as a service," and serves as the de facto recognition platform for the cloud computing and software industries. Head of operations for the SaaS Awards, James Williams, said: "Innovative technologies have always driven industry, and having disrupted the software business, SaaS continues to mature as a key driver for sustained improvement."

"We're thrilled to be included on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list, alongside some of the most successful and well-respected companies in the US, and are also honored by the SaaS awards' recognition of our new data visualization system, Visual Explorer," said Gaurav Rewari, CEO, Mode Analytics. "These awards, in combination with three recent awards Mode has earned for Visual Explorer, and four awards for outstanding customer support illustrate the balance we have worked hard to maintain between our rapid growth and our commitment to excellence. External honors such as these validate the work of our talented team, as well as our innovative customers, who are committed to utilizing data to make better decisions, faster."

Mode's advanced analytics platform allows data scientists and analysts to visualize, analyze, and share data, using a powerful end-to-end workflow that covers everything from early data exploration stages to presentation-ready shareable products. Unlike traditional business intelligence tools that produce static dashboards and reports, Mode brings the best of BI and data science together in a single platform, empowering everyone to use data to make high quality, high velocity decisions. In order to keep pace with the constant change and other challenges that come with rapid growth, Mode utilizes data to make key business decisions, which translates into a strong, innovative product offering and a superior customer focus.

Mode's Visual Explorer, a best-in-class visualization suite that helps data analysts explore data faster and provides easy-to-interpret insights to stakeholders, was recently recognized by The 2022 SIIA CODiE Awards, the only peer-recognized awards program for the software and information industries, as "Best Business Information or Data Delivery Service," and by The 14th Annual 2022 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards in the category of "Best Business Intelligence Innovation." The 17th Annual 2022 Information Technology Awards named Mode's entire Visual Explorer team, as a Gold Globee winner in the category of "Business Intelligence and Analytics."

Mode is also the recipient of Business Intelligence Group's 2022 Excellence in Customer Service Award in the category of "Transformation of the Year. Mode earned a 2021 Best in Biz Award in the category of "Customer Service Department of the Year," a Gold Award in the 8th Annual 2021 Globee Sales and Service Excellence Awards in the category of "Best Use of Technology in Customer Service," and and a Gold Stevie® Award for Sales and Customer Service in the category of "Front-line Customer Service Professional of the Year." Mode is also the recipient of 16 G2 Leader Awards for Winter and Spring 2022, including Momentum Leader, Small Business Leader, Enterprise Leader, Mid-Market Leader, and European Leader, and has one of the highest Implementation Index scores in the Analytics and Embedded Business Intelligence categories, ranked by customer satisfaction (based on user reviews and social data) and market presence (based on market share, seller size, and social impact).

About Mode Analytics

Mode's advanced analytics platform is designed by data experts for data experts. It allows data scientists and analysts to visualize, analyze, and share data using a powerful end-to-end workflow that covers everything from early data exploration stages to presentation-ready shareable products. Unlike traditional business intelligence tools that produce static dashboards and reports, Mode brings the best of BI and data science together in a single platform, empowering everyone at your organization to use data to make high quality, high velocity decisions. Mode also supports the analytics community with free learning resources such as SQL School, open source SQL queries, and free tools for anyone analyzing public data. To start a free trial or learn more, visit https://www.mode.com.

