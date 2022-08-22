Dragon Glassware Ranks No. 715 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 882% Percent, Dragon Glassware Receives Ranking No. 715 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Monday, August 22nd, 2022, Inc. revealed that Dragon Glassware is No. 715 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses.

"I started designing products from what I was learning in the community to bring out the flavors and the look of different beverages." - Matt Rollens, Founder & CEO.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23. A dedicated highlight with Dragon Glassware's founder, Matt Rollens, can be found here.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Sacramento-based Dragon Glassware started in 2017 and in the few years since has seen significant growth. In 2021, Dragon Glassware saw an annual revenue that topped $3.8 million. Dragon additionally has been featured in numerous television shows such as Westworld, Star Trek: Picard, The Orville, and Late Night With Seth Meyers.

Dragon Glassware's signature Cocktail Glasses design is also currently being used in the new Sublight Lounge within the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser resort hotel.

"There are all kinds of licensed products in apparel and footwear, beauty, and makeup," Rollens says, "but no one's really doing barware."

Dragon Glassware's largest and most well-known collaboration so far, began fall of 2021 with the launch of the BARBIE™ X DRAGON GLASSWARE® collection. With the success of this first launch and the rise of the Barbiecore trend, a second collection is set to be released in Fall 2022. The new collection is poised to celebrate the Barbie Dreamhouse 60th Anniversary and will continue combining signature Dragon Glassware designs with iconic Barbie™ color, prints, and style.

Media Contact

Priscilla Manzo, Dragon Glassware, 1 9096097083, priscilla@dragonglassware.com

SOURCE Dragon Glassware