HELPINGUKRAINE.US ANNOUNCES ONE DAY FOR UKRAINE: A DAY FOR COMPASSION AND CONTRIBUTION

A 24-hour global charitable fundraising effort and material drive to support the people of Ukraine
Broadcast over Voice of America in 37 languages to over 30 million consumers
U.S. Ambassadors Andrew Young and William Taylor Stress Importance of Helping Ukraine
ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinciding with this year's Ukrainian day of Independence, on August 24th, humanitarians from around the world will participate in One Day for Ukraine: A Day of Compassion and Contribution, a 24-hour global charitable fundraising effort and material drive to support the people of Ukraine, organized by HelpingUkraine.us, streamed over its website, and broadcast over Voice of America in 37 languages to a viewership of over 30 million.
This event will feature documentary-style vignettes on life in Ukraine today, the ongoing need for medical supplies, food, and other necessities for those who remain in Ukraine.
Initiated by Atlanta businessman Emory Morsberger, the effort has quickly grown from an initial mission of developing and delivering supplies to the frontlines into a global powerhouse of charity and compassion.
"We encourage everyone to take a moment out of their day on August 24th to join us at helpingukraine.us and experience the storytelling that this One Day for Ukraine effort will showcase about the continued need, the passion, and the ongoing mission to help the forty-one million people of Ukraine," stated HelpingUkraine.us founder Emory Morsberger.
In the days leading up to the Ukrainian Independence Day, HelpingUkraine.us spoke with Ambassadors Andrew Young, United States to United Nations '77-'79, and William Taylor, United States to Ukraine '06-'09, on the ongoing war in Ukraine, the importance of supporting those fighting for their freedo, and providing aid to those caught in the crossfire.
"I am so proud of the people of Ukraine. I wonder where they get the fire, the courage, the determination – I don't know," reflected Ambassador Young. "But freedom is a constant struggle and you never get to the point where you can take it for granted."
"The international community – particularly the West – understands the importance of Ukraine like never before, understands how important it is that Ukraine wins this war," began Ambassador Taylor. "The Ukrainians are fighting for us. They're fighting for their own democracy, but they are representing democracies all over the world. Ukraine must win."
SOURCE HelpingUkraine.us
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
