QUEBEC, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - We have some pawtastic news for pets and their humans. Longtime homeopathic favorite Animal Homeopathy has a new name and look. Meet Zumalka, your pet's new best friend!
What's so different about us besides our name? We're glad you asked! Every change – new name, new recipes, new labels, new website – was intentionally crafted around the customer experience.
Over the last year, the company's development team deep-dived into every aspect of the brand in search of enhancements. "By going through this process, we're serving the customers even better," said co-founder and homeopath Suzie Cyrenne. "Now, our name better aligns with our entire product line, eliminating any confusion for our customers."
As part of the rebranding, Zumalka has new product names designed to clearly highlight the quality ingredients contained inside. "We believe pet owners should have access to better products so they can give their animal family members the quality of life they truly deserve," said Cyrenne.
Only a few products retain their original names, including the popular Piptopet, which provides full-spectrum coverage to promote a healthy immune response in animals.
Besides new names, Zumalka also has improved its product labels, making them easier for consumers to understand. "We pride ourselves in using only the best ingredients when it comes to our products," said Cyrenne. "Besides giving our customers clearer and more thorough access to our natural and high-quality ingredients at a glance, these new easy-to-read labels make administering the products to their pets simpler and more convenient."
Zumalka's team strives to provide the best products to pet lovers everywhere as part of its commitment to the customer experience. Building on the other changes, some of the brand's products now feature new and improved recipes. "We always want to make it a point to focus on quality," said Cyrenne.
Learn more about the name and product changes at zumalka.com.
SOURCE Zumalka
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.