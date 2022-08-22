USD 206.39 Mn growth expected in Light Therapy Market -- Driven by growing prevalence of SAD

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Light Therapy Market by End-user and Geographic Landscape - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024 " report by Technavio expects the market size to grow by USD 206.39 million between 2019 and 2024. The market witnessed a YOY growth of 4.65% in 2020 and the growth momentum is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% during the forecast period. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of recent developments, new product launches, major revenue-generating segments, and market behavior across geographies. Download Sample PDF Report Here

Technavio categorizes the global light therapy market as a part of the global healthcare equipment market. The parent market, the global healthcare equipment market, covers products and companies engaged in research and development (R&D) of a variety of product categories, including capital equipment, instruments, implants, accessories, and consumables that are used for the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of various diseases.

The global light therapy market is fragmented and is characterized by the presence of numerous large, small, and medium-sized manufacturers. Most of the large and established players have extensive sales and distribution networks globally, whereas most small players are concentrated in the regional markets. Vendors compete based on parameters such as price, quality, technology, brand identity, and distribution. Rivalry among vendors is moderate. Vendors, therefore, opt for pricing and marketing strategies to retain their existing market shares and seize new market opportunities.

The report identifies Biophotas Inc., Beurer GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lucimed SA, Lumie, Nature Bright, Northern Light Technologies Inc., Red Light Man Ltd., and Verilux Inc. as major market participants. Although the growing prevalence of SAD will offer immense growth opportunities, low awareness of light therapy will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample PDF Report Here

The light therapy market is segmented as below:

End User

Commercial



Domestic



Healthcare

The demand from the commercial end-users has been significant in the market. Commercial spaces such as corporate offices, hotels, and spas use light therapy products as a source of artificial sunlight. In addition, the rising demand for light therapy to relieve pain and stress in spas is driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



ROW

54% of the market growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The increase in disposable income and the purchasing power of people in developed countries such as the US and Canada are driving and supporting the growth of the light therapy market in North America. In addition, the presence of developed healthcare facilities and increasing healthcare spending are expected to further accelerate the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our light therapy market report covers the following areas:

Light Therapy Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the light therapy market, including some of the dominant vendors. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the light therapy market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Light Therapy Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist light therapy market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the light therapy market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the light therapy market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of light therapy market vendors

Related Reports:

Light Therapy Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.75% Market growth 2020-2024 USD 206.39 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, and Asia Performing market contribution North America at 54% Key consumer countries US, Germany, Japan, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Biophotas Inc., Beurer GmbH, Johnson & Johnson, Koninklijke Philips NV, Lucimed SA, Lumie, Nature Bright, Northern Light Technologies Inc., Red Light Man Ltd., and Verilux Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market



Exhibit 02: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Healthcare equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 17: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 18: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 19: Domestic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 20: Domestic - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 21: Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 22: Healthcare - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 25: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 26: Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 27: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 29: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 30: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 31: Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)

Exhibit 32: Asia - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 33: ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: ROW - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.7 Key leading countries

Exhibit 35: Key leading countries

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 37: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 38: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 39: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 40: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 41: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 42: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Beurer GmbH

Exhibit 43: Beurer GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 44: Beurer GmbH - Product and service



Exhibit 45: Beurer GmbH - Key offerings

10.4 Biophotas Inc.

Exhibit 46: Biophotas Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 47: Biophotas Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 48: Biophotas Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Exhibit 49: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 50: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 51: Johnson and Johnson Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 52: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 53: Johnson and Johnson Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Koninklijke Philips NV

10.7 Lucimed SA

Exhibit 59: Lucimed SA - Overview



Exhibit 60: Lucimed SA - Product and service



Exhibit 61: Lucimed SA - Key offerings

10.8 Lumie

Exhibit 62: Lumie - Overview



Exhibit 63: Lumie - Product and service



Exhibit 64: Lumie - Key offerings

10.9 Nature Bright

Exhibit 65: Nature Bright - Overview



Exhibit 66: Nature Bright - Product and service



Exhibit 67: Nature Bright - Key offerings

10.10 Northern Light Technologies

Exhibit 68: Northern Light Technologies - Overview



Exhibit 69: Northern Light Technologies - Product and service



Exhibit 70: Northern Light Technologies - Key offerings

10.11 Red Light Man Ltd.

Exhibit 71: Red Light Man Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 72: Red Light Man Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 73: Red Light Man Ltd. - Key offerings

10.12 Verilux Inc.

Exhibit 74: Verilux Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 75: Verilux Inc. - Product and service



Exhibit 76: Verilux Inc. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 77: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

Exhibit 78: Research Methodology



Exhibit 79: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 80: Information sources

11.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 81: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-light-therapymarket

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/usd-206-39-mn-growth-expected-in-light-therapy-market--driven-by-growing-prevalence-of-sad-301608549.html

SOURCE Technavio