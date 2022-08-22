Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport to make a funding announcement in support of Canada's airport recovery

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Transport, Annie Koutrakis, will make an announcement related to the Government of Canada's funding support of airport recovery in Calgary. Parliamentary Secretary Koutrakis will be joined by George Chahal, Member of Parliament for Calgary Skyview, and Bob Sartor, President and CEO, The Calgary Airport Authority.
Parliamentary Secretary Koutrakis, Member of Parliament Chahal and Bob Sartor will be available to answer questions from the media following the announcement.
Date:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Time:
10:00 a.m. MDT
Location:
Calgary International Airport
Departures level of the International Terminal (between doors 16 and 17)
2000 Airport Road NE
Calgary, AB
In line with the Public Health Agency of Canada, in-person attendance will be monitored. Wearing a face covering and physical distancing are highly recommended.
Please RSVP by 8:00 a.m. MDT on August 23, 2022, by emailing media@yyc.com. Designated media parking is available on the Departures level near door 12.
We ask that people who have recently received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19, or are awaiting test results, and those who have recently been exposed to COVID-19, or are experiencing symptoms as described on Health Canada's website, not attend.
