Grand Stevie® Award Winners Announced in The 19th International Business Awards®

Honorees to be recognized during awards gala in London this October

FAIRFAX, Va., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Stevie® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs, have announced the winners of six Grand ("best in show") Stevie Award trophies in The 2022 (19th Annual) International Business Awards®, the world's leading business awards competition.

Nominees in the 2022 IBAs were not able to apply for Grand Stevie Awards directly. Winners were determined by a points system based on the total number of awards won in the IBAs with a Gold Stevie win counting for three points, a Silver Stevie win for two points, and a Bronze Stevie win for 1.5 points, as well as having the highest average score in selected categories.

This year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners in The International Business Awards were announced on 15 August. They and the winners of the Grand Stevies announced today will be recognized during an awards gala in London, England on 15 October.

Winners of the 2022 Grand Stevie Awards are:

HIGHEST-RATED COVID-19 RESPONSE NOMINATION

With an average score from the judges of 9.0/10, the Grand Stevie goes to UNICEF Cambodia, Communications Department, Phnom Penh, for their nomination "Using Communications To Protect And Inspire Cambodian Children During COVID-19," which also won a Gold Stevie in the category Most Valuable Non-Profit Response. This is the first Grand Stevie Award presented to Cambodia.

HIGHEST-RATED NEW PRODUCT OR SERVICE NOMINATION OF THE YEAR

Scalefocus, of Sofia, Bulgaria won the Gold Stevie Award for Best Healthcare Technology Solution for their nomination of SoundVision, and with an average score of 9.11/10 they also win the Grand Stevie for the highest-rated new product or service nomination. This is the first Grand Stevie won by Bulgaria.

HIGHEST-RATED NOMINATION OF THE YEAR

With a remarkable average score of 9.8/10, the highest-rated nomination in the 19th IBAs was submitted by The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Kansas City, Missouri USA. "VFW #StillServing" also won the Gold Stevie for Communications or PR Campaign of the Year - Non-Profit / Charity.

MOST HONORED PUBLIC RELATIONS AGENCY

LLYC, Madrid, Spain wins this honor for the fourth consecutive year with a total of 45.5 award points earned with eight Gold, seven Silver, and five Bronze Stevie wins in public relations, new product, video, and event categories for themselves and a number of their clients. Each Gold Stevie win counts for three points, each Silver Stevie win for two points, and each Bronze Stevie win for one-and-a-half points.

MOST HONORED MARKETING AGENCY

pH7 Communications, Shanghai, China wins this honor with 20.5 award points earned with five Gold, two Silver, and one Bronze wins in marketing and PR categories on behalf of several of their clients. This is the first Grand Stevie win for the agency.

ORGANIZATION OF THE YEAR

With 65.5 award points earned through eight Gold, 11 Silver, and 13 Bronze Stevie wins in a variety of categories, the winner of the 2022 Grand Stevie for Organization of the Year goes to HALKBANK, Istanbul, Turkey. HALKBANK is a leading Turkish bank.

"These six best-of-show Grand Stevie winners embody the breadth and quality of nominations we welcomed to the IBAs in 2022," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. "As organizations are moving past some of the hurdles COVID-19 brought upon the world, the judges were highly impressed with the innovation, creativity, and tact in which these Stevie winners conducted business the past two years. We look forward to celebrating Grand Stevie Awards winners at the gala in October."

The International Business Awards feature a wide variety of categories to recognize achievement in every facet of work life, including management awards, new product awards, marketing awards, PR awards, customer service awards, website awards, and more.

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements in the 2022 IBAs were determined by the average scores of more than 300 professionals worldwide in the three-month judging process. Winners were selected from more than 3,700 nominations submitted by organizations in 67 nations.

The nomination process for the 2023 IBAs will open in February. For more information about The International Business Awards, including a complete list of all Stevie Award winners in the 2022 competition, visit http://www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Each year more than 12,000 nominations from more than 70 nations are judged by more than 1,000 professionals in Stevies competitions. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

