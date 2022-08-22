Webinar - Updates to RoHS

New substances and status of exemptions

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - On 1 September 2022, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on the progress of updates to the EU RoHS Directive. For the past 20 years, the EU Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) directive has been the dominant restricted materials legislation for electronics. With new restricted substances, a massive renewal of exemptions, and a re-write into an EU regulation, there is tremendous renewed interest in RoHS.

Claigan's staff have been working on RoHS since the very beginning: From its infancy as part of the WEEE directive, to becoming its own directive, its transition to CE marking, the addition of phthalates, and now the addition of new substances and potential transition to an EU regulation.

Claigan's webinar will discuss the new substances (MCCPs and TBBPA) being added to RoHS restrictions, the status of the renewal of the principle exemptions, and looking forward at transition to an EU regulation.

The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -

New RoHS substances (MCCP and TBBPA)

High risk materials for the new substances

Status of RoHS exemption renewal

Impactful and expected changes in exemptions

Looking forward towards the re-write into an EU regulation

Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on September 1 to accommodate a larger audience.

Webinars - Updates to RoHS

Date: 1 September 2022

Time: 10am and 2pm EST

Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A

To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/7645350075288132363 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars

Register now or send an e-mail to webinar@claigan.com. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com

About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)

Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials Claigan has tested thousands of products for RoHS and REACH compliance and being the technical support for numerous Prop 65 notice defences. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'

SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.