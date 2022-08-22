Webinar - Updates to RoHS

New substances and status of exemptions
OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - On 1 September 2022, Claigan Environmental Inc. (www.claigan.com) will present a webinar on the progress of updates to the EU RoHS Directive. For the past 20 years, the EU Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) directive has been the dominant restricted materials legislation for electronics. With new restricted substances, a massive renewal of exemptions, and a re-write into an EU regulation, there is tremendous renewed interest in RoHS.
Claigan's staff have been working on RoHS since the very beginning: From its infancy as part of the WEEE directive, to becoming its own directive, its transition to CE marking, the addition of phthalates, and now the addition of new substances and potential transition to an EU regulation.
Claigan's webinar will discuss the new substances (MCCPs and TBBPA) being added to RoHS restrictions, the status of the renewal of the principle exemptions, and looking forward at transition to an EU regulation.
The main topics to be covered in this webinar are -
- New RoHS substances (MCCP and TBBPA)
- High risk materials for the new substances
- Status of RoHS exemption renewal
- Impactful and expected changes in exemptions
- Looking forward towards the re-write into an EU regulation
Due to the interest in these topics, two (2) webinars will be held on September 1 to accommodate a larger audience.
Webinars - Updates to RoHS
Date: 1 September 2022
Time: 10am and 2pm EST
Duration: 1 hour plus Q&A
To Register: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/rt/7645350075288132363 or on Claigan Website at www.claigan.com/webinars
Register now or send an e-mail to webinar@claigan.com. For more information on Claigan Environmental's restricted materials services - see Claigan's services at www.claigan.com
About Claigan Environmental (www.claigan.com)
Claigan is the leading provider in restricted materials Claigan has tested thousands of products for RoHS and REACH compliance and being the technical support for numerous Prop 65 notice defences. Claigan is an ISO 17025 certified laboratory and is dedicated to providing practical solutions for supply chain due diligence and social responsibility. At Claigan, we believe in 'More Results. Less Journey.'
SOURCE Claigan Environmental Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.