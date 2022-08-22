Mavyn: a Virtual Consumer Help Service for Skilled Trades Expands to Nashville

Mavyn.com, a Tele-Help service that provides on-demand assistance to customers with needs in plumbing, pet care, fitness, interior design, general handy, basic auto repair, IT help, repair and service cost estimation, and even beekeeping is expanding to Nashville, TN starting this month after a successful launch in Austin, TX in July.
NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mavyn, a Tele-Help service that provides on-demand assistance to customers with needs in plumbing, pet care, fitness, interior design, general handy, basic auto repair, IT help, repair and service cost estimation, and even beekeeping, is expanding to Nashville, TN this month after a successful launch in Austin in July. The Texas based startup is rooted in the same concepts of telemedicine.
Mavyn's Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Klein, says, "We see a gap in how people get answers at home and in life. They either spend time searching the internet or youtube for non-specific, often incorrect advice, or call and make an appointment for an expert to come to their home. Both can be time consuming and the latter can be expensive. Mavyn seeks to bridge that gap." He went on to say, "Mavyn gives customers the ability to get answers and DIY with confidence. With Mavyn you do not have to wonder if you're doing it wrong or missing something. Our experts are experienced and can guide customers to success and solutions from a computer or smartphone."
What does Mavyn offer: Mavyn offers expert advice and guidance in three main areas: pet care, plumbing, and fitness. Via its website or the app to connect customers with experts by video, text, or voice to help guide them to solutions. Services can be on demand or scheduled, based on what the customer needs.
About Mavyn: Grown from roots in tele-medicine, Mavyn launched in Austin, Texas in 2022 with a mission to connect modern DIYers, savvy task-masters, and lifestyle enthusiasts with experts who can help empower them with solutions that get them back to personal betterment—all from a tech-enabled platform.
Media Contact
Matthew Klein, Mavyn, 1 7658910641, matt@mavyn.com
SOURCE Mavyn
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.