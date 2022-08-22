Mavyn: a Virtual Consumer Help Service for Skilled Trades Expands to Nashville

Mavyn.com, a Tele-Help service that provides on-demand assistance to customers with needs in plumbing, pet care, fitness, interior design, general handy, basic auto repair, IT help, repair and service cost estimation, and even beekeeping is expanding to Nashville, TN starting this month after a successful launch in Austin, TX in July.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mavyn, a Tele-Help service that provides on-demand assistance to customers with needs in plumbing, pet care, fitness, interior design, general handy, basic auto repair, IT help, repair and service cost estimation, and even beekeeping, is expanding to Nashville, TN this month after a successful launch in Austin in July. The Texas based startup is rooted in the same concepts of telemedicine.

Mavyn's Chief Operating Officer, Matthew Klein, says, "We see a gap in how people get answers at home and in life. They either spend time searching the internet or youtube for non-specific, often incorrect advice, or call and make an appointment for an expert to come to their home. Both can be time consuming and the latter can be expensive. Mavyn seeks to bridge that gap." He went on to say, "Mavyn gives customers the ability to get answers and DIY with confidence. With Mavyn you do not have to wonder if you're doing it wrong or missing something. Our experts are experienced and can guide customers to success and solutions from a computer or smartphone."

What does Mavyn offer: Mavyn offers expert advice and guidance in three main areas: pet care, plumbing, and fitness. Via its website or the app to connect customers with experts by video, text, or voice to help guide them to solutions. Services can be on demand or scheduled, based on what the customer needs.

About Mavyn: Grown from roots in tele-medicine, Mavyn launched in Austin, Texas in 2022 with a mission to connect modern DIYers, savvy task-masters, and lifestyle enthusiasts with experts who can help empower them with solutions that get them back to personal betterment—all from a tech-enabled platform.

