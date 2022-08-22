PROPELLUS REPORTS FISCAL 2022 RESULTS

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Propellus Inc., an Oklahoma corporation, PRPS, an alternative finance company that specializes in assisting small businesses with their cash flow needs, filed its Unaudited Consolidated Financial Statements for the period of April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. For the year ended March 31, 2022 the Company had revenues of $1,627,927 as compared to $237,247 in the corresponding period an increase of approximately 700%. Operating Expenses were reduced by nearly 50% to $4,033,700 from $8,060,378. Net loss was $2,405,773 or $(0.27) per share as compared to $(0.89) per share.
"We are excited by the progress that we have made over the past year, as we transitioned from a private company to a public entity," stated Ralph Johnson, CEO. "The vast majority of our losses over the previous two years were as a result of non-cash items, and we believe that we have those behind us, and Propellus is positioned to be profitable in the coming fiscal year."
Propellus Inc., is engaged in offering small businesses a variety of financing alternatives ranging in amounts between $20,000-$500,000. Such financings include: payroll advances directly and through third-party professional employer organizations, merchant cash advances, accounts receivable factoring, short-term line of credit loans, and other types of loan products and cash flow financing.
Investor Relations
(212) 220-9755
info@propelluscorp.com
SOURCE Propellus Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.