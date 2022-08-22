Daytona Beach 30th Annual Biketoberfest® Rally, OCTOBER 13-16, 2022

Biker events, scenic rides, racing, industry's top vendors and concerts
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Daytona Beach is celebrating a significant milestone in 2022 with the 30th annual Biketoberfest® rally on October 13-16, Southeast's best motorcycle rally.
The four-day motorcycle rally attracts motorcycle enthusiasts to Daytona Beach and Volusia County area with beautiful Florida weather, live music, industry's top vendors, bike shows, motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway, and miles of scenic rides along famous A1A, historic Main Street or the scenic loop.
For the 10th straight year, GEICO will serve as the official sponsor of Biketoberfest®.
"For three decades, motorcycle enthusiasts have gathered by the thousands in October in Daytona Beach for Biketoberfest® and we're looking forward to continuing that tradition in 2022," said Lori Campbell Baker, Executive Director for the Daytona Beach Area CVB. "With venues stretching from iconic Main Street, Daytona International Speedway, Destination Daytona, Midtown, and points in between, riders will be able to explore a variety of activities and experiences during their visit to the destination."
The Official Biketoberfest® Welcome Center presented by GEICO will be at ONE DAYTONA, located directly across from Daytona International Speedway (One Daytona Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32114). Along with information about the area, the Welcome Center will be handing out free posters, pins, poker chips and helmet stickers for visitors.
As motorcycle enthusiasts explore the area, they will want to make sure to check out Downtown Daytona Beach and the recently opened south end of the Riverfront Esplanade where they can visit the Veterans Memorial and the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune bronze statue. When fully complete later this year, the Riverfront Esplanade will extend a mile along the Halifax River and include a promenade along the water's edge, running and walking rails, and landscaping designed to encourage relaxation and reflection including water features, shade tree and raised botanical gardens.
More information is available on the official event website, Biketoberfest.org, including a list of area events, concerts, demo rides, places to stay, top scenic rides, and more.
EDITOR'S NOTE - Find high-resolution, downloadable images here:
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/r727esw6ez2pnmfcdzr92/h?dl=0&rlkey=uby6lm3o0wktvjfvb87qytjlo
Photo Credit: Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
Experience endless adventures in this eclectic destination that offers the perfect, beach base camp from which to explore the greater Daytona Beach area and all Central Florida. Choose thrilling activities or embrace the tranquility of days spent on 23 miles of world-famous white-sand beaches. With more than 12,000 rooms, and a variety of meeting hotels and unique spaces, the destination has accommodations for meetings and groups of all sizes and budgets.
Media Contact: Andrew Booth, Director of Communications
Daytona Beach Area Convention and Visitors Bureau
| abooth@daytonabeach.com | 386.255. 0415, ext. 125
SOURCE Daytona Beach Area Convention & Visitors Bureau
