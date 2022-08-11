Passaic Valley Water Commission Announces Water Bill Assistance Program

CLIFTON, N.J., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Passaic Valley Water Commission (PVWC) has partnered with the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and will participate in the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP).
The Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program is a federally funded program designed to help low-income households reduce the balances they have on their residential water bills. To be eligible for LIHWAP benefits, the applicant must be responsible for their own water bill and have a gross income that falls at or below 60% of the NJ State Median Income Level. Funds will be provided directly to PVWC, on behalf of the residential customer.
"Here at Passaic Valley Water Commission, we understand that the global Covid-19 pandemic placed burdens on families mentally, physically, spiritually, and financially. That's why we're proud to announce that we've partnered with the Department of Community Affairs and will participate in the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program," said Jim Mueller, the commission's executive director.
Utility Assistance Program and Application Tips
- In order to apply for assistance, please visit: DCAid website
- Allow at least 60 days for application processing; additional information may be required. Allow an additional 30 days for payment processing to be applied at the utility company.
- Once you submit your application, you can check your application status on the DCAid website by clicking "returning applicants", and following the prompts.
It's important to note that LIHWAP is not available for business accounts, estates, or property management companies. Customers with questions should contact the Department of Community Affairs directly.
For more information about this release please contact Bryan Frierson at 973-931-4512 or bfrierson@pvwc.com.
SOURCE Passaic Valley Water Commission
