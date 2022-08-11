Conga Named Best Contract Management Software in MarTech Breakthrough Awards

Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions leader recognized for its strong growth, innovative product enhancements, and customer success

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conga, the global leader in scalable Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, today announced it has been named the winner of Best Contract Management Software in the MarTech Breakthrough Awards. The awards recognize the world's most innovative products, solutions, and services within the global MarTech industry and highlights the breakthrough MarTech solutions and companies.

Most notably, Conga was recognized for its recent growth and enhancements to its contract intelligence and contract lifecycle management (CLM) products, leading to a 123% improvement in win rate. Conga Contract Intelligence applies artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to deliver certainty and accuracy for businesses, regardless of industry and size, empowering teams to be more efficient – from weeks and days to minutes – as companies uncover contract insights to manage risk and optimize revenue with improved accuracy.

Conga helps businesses transform unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a unified data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team. Whether through solutions that enable digital document generation, configure price quote (CPQ), or CLM solutions, Conga empowers businesses to increase revenue certainty and reduce complexity in revenue management processes.

"For Conga to be named a winner in the 2022 MarTech Breakthrough Awards is a great honor demonstrating our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and tangible results," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader of Conga. "Conga's contract intelligence and CLM solutions maximize the value of every contract, speeding time to revenue while ensuring legal teams can manage risk and improve compliance."

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards highlight the breakthrough products, solutions, and companies within the crowded sales, advertising, and marketing technology markets. Since the program's inception, winners in MarTech Breakthrough Awards have been determined based on scoring from an expert panel of judges, representing a mix of technical, business, academic, and marketing expertise within the industry. Combining this wide range of experts, MarTech Breakthrough judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries.

For a complete list of winners in MarTech Breakthrough Awards 2022, visit: https://martechbreakthrough.com/2022-winners/

About Conga

Conga crushes complexity in an increasingly complex world. With our Revenue Lifecycle Management solution, we transform each company's unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a unified data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team. Our approach is grounded in the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion our 11,000+ customers. We're committed to our customers and to removing complexity in an increasingly complex world. Our solutions quickly adapt to changing business models so you can normalize your revenue management processes.

Conga has global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @congahq.

