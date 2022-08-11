Digiarty Rolls Out Back to School Bundle with 80% Price Off

Digiarty today announces the latest back to school promotion by offering the powerful 5-in-1 multimedia processing bundle to teachers, educators, parents and students to gear up new semester with the biggest discount, 80% price off! This promotional offer is available before Sep 10, 2022, during which everyone can also get single product starting from $9.95 only.

CHENGDU, China, August 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As the relentless school commencement bell is soon to ring, Digiarty Software (WinXDVD) invites all teachers, educators, parents, and students to benefit from the 2022 back to school deal– 5-in-1 bundle, including the cutting-edge DVD Ripper, HD Video Converter Deluxe, DVD Copy Pro, MediaTrans and 5KPlayer to warm up a new school season in advance. Everyone, from now to September 10, can bring the originally valued $299.95 toolkit home with $59.95 only, 80% expense saved instantly. Additionally, customers with different budgets can equally take advantage of full features of WinXDVD award-winning products: WinX DVD Ripper, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, and WinX MediaTrans by courtesy of special offers on lifetime license and 1-year license plans, from $9.95 only.

The National Retail Federation estimates that this back-to-school season will run the typical U.S. household roughly $864. Parents view school-related expenses as necessities and will always try every means to make it happen for their kids even in this era of raging inflation. "The current inflationary pressures remain high, and inflation has already jumped 9.1 percent in June. We should surrender part of the profits to our customers. That's the duty-bound responsibility of the enterprise." said Jack, President of Digiarty. Therefore, Digiarty tries its utmost to help parents, educators, teachers, and students trim expenses through offering the biggest discount on the DVD video software.

This grand back-to-school promotion lasts from now to September 10, 2022. Seize time to enjoy the big boon at:

The software bundle is an overall solution for all DVD video related tasks for both classroom and entertainment. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum helps users rip educational DVDs to MP4 H264/HEVC format, copy homemade/commercial DVDs to USB drive, digitize DVD to iPhone iPad Android, clone DVD to ISO image, and backup DVD with main/full title. Teachers and educators can play educational DVD contents on a projector in class or play DVD contents on any mobile device they have.

WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe assists users saving online courses, lessons and teaching related videos from 1000+ sites, convert teaching videos to MP4, MOV, MKV, AVI, etc., compress 4K road trip videos, and edit summer vacation footages. Teachers and educators can offer safe clean videos for kids by saving contents offline, filter unhealthy ads by trimming and assist students in language learning via multi-track language selection. Students can compress summer vacation videos, edit music festival videos, convert road trip footages and share clips to social platforms for sharing.

Price and Availability

Originally $299.95 WinXDVD 5-in-1 bundle is only $59.95, with 80% price off until September 10. Digiarty also presents 30%-60% off special deals on the single products WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe, WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, and WinX MediaTrans, starting from $9.95 only. Users can draw a gift (4 gift options) after entering order Email.

About Digiarty Software Inc.

With more than 13 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It offers easy-to-use free DVD ripper, DVD copy and burning software, free video converter, 4K video compressor, video editor, online video downloader, screen/webcam recorder, media player, iPhone file manager, and so on for movie/music addicts, handset owners, game players, etc.

