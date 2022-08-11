More Than 5,000 Our Military Kids Scholarships Funded with Support from Lockheed Martin

Recent Donation Relieves Stress and Builds Community
for Hundreds More Military Children and Teens
OAKTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Military Kids® (OMK) is proud to announce Lockheed Martin's $250,000 donation to support over 800 extracurricular activity scholarships for children and teens of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, and combat-injured Veterans in recovery.
Since 2005, Lockheed Martin has sponsored more than 5,000 OMK activity scholarships worth nearly $1.5 million to cover STEM, tutoring, sports, camp, and fine arts expenses for military children and teens across the country.
One such OMK scholarship covers flight lessons for 12-year-old Ethan F. during his father's recovery. "This grant allows my son to explore his passion and possibly his future career as a pilot," said his father, a combat-injured U.S. Air Force Veteran. "It meant so much during my recovery to know that Ethan and his sister, Ryleigh, were meaningfully engaged in their activities thanks to OMK grants. It was the morale boost I didn't even know I needed."
OMK's 2022 Annual Survey indicated that 97% of Combat Injured Program families and 84% of Deployed Program families would not have been able to afford their child's extracurricular activity without an OMK scholarship.
"Lockheed Martin's sustained support has benefited thousands of military kids and teens that may not otherwise have these opportunities," said Kara Dallman, OMK Executive Director and retired Navy Veteran. "Our research shows that these activities positively impact kids' mental health, success in school, sense of community, and overall self-confidence. We thank Lockheed Martin for their investment that is shaping our future fighting force."
For more information, please contact mediainquiries@ourmilitarykids.org.
Our Military Kids recognizes the sacrifice of children of deployed National Guard, deployed Reserve, or post-9/11, combat-injured service members or Veterans by offering extracurricular activity grants that build children's self-confidence, enhance family wellness, and strengthen a shared sense of community.
Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corporation is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 114,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products, and services.
Please follow @LMNews on Twitter for the latest announcements and news across the corporation.
SOURCE Our Military Kids
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.