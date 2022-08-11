DUNKIN' LAUNCHES NEW PUMPKIN MUNCHKIN COFFEE CREAMER INSPIRED BY BELOVED DUNKIN' PUMPKIN MUNCHKINS® DONUT HOLE TREATS

America's Favorite Coffee Chain is Kickstarting Pumpkin Season With Its First-Ever At-Home Seasonal Creamer

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunkin' knows the pumpkin craze is real. To kickoff pumpkin season this year, the iconic brand is debuting its first-ever NEW Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer that transforms the brand's beloved Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkins® Donut Hole Treats into an at-home coffee creamer. The new creamer features a pumpkin-forward flavor with hints of sweet donut glaze and natural spices that anyone can enjoy from the comfort of their home.

What's a better pairing than coffee and donuts? Nothing, according to Dunkin'. So, Dunkin' is giving fans the chance to taste both at once by expanding its at-home coffee offerings with this seasonal creamer. By turning the fan-favorite Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkins® Donut Hole Treats (seriously, 90-million-sold-last-year!) into a delicious coffee creamer, it's unlike anything else in the grocery aisle this season, bringing a taste of the fan-favorite pumpkin treat and America's favorite coffee chain to homes and office kitchens in the form of a delicious creamer.

"People who run on Dunkin' want the option to do so at any time. With the rise in popularity of at-home coffee creations, we're excited to give Dunkin' fans the opportunity to create their own pumpkin-forward coffee beverages in their own homes," said Kallie Goodwin, vice president of traditional creamers for Danone. "This limited-edition creamer transforms Dunkin's beloved seasonal bakery item into a coffee creamer packed with flavor that consumers will love to enjoy at home. It's reminiscent of the cozy fall season and we're excited to bring a Dunkin' flavor inspired by a huge fan-favorite to fridges nationwide."

"Dunkin' always has an extensive menu featuring pumpkin flavored treats, and this season, people who run on Dunkin' now have a chance to bring the taste of fall into their kitchens with the arrival of the Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer" said Brian Gilbert, vice president of retail business development for Dunkin'. "With the debut of this new creamer, we're giving fall fanatics the taste of coffee and donuts at once with a delicious pumpkin-forward coffee creamer inspired by Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkins® Donut Hole Treats."

Pumpkin season doesn't last all year – no matter how much we want it to! While the new Dunkin' Pumpkin Munchkin Creamer has a taste that delights with every sip, it won't be around forever. It's available now for a limited time in 32 oz. bottles with an SRP of $3.99 USD at major retailers nationwide .

Fans looking to run on Dunkin' year-round can explore the brand's core creamer line, including the best-selling extra creamy & extra sweet Extra Extra creamer and Vanilla Extra Extra creamer. Use the store locator to find Dunkin' at-home creamers near you. Dunkin' is always brewing (or baking) something fresh. To stay in the know on the latest and greatest flavor-forward news head over to the Dunkin' Creamer website or follow the brand on Instagram , Facebook , TikTok or Twitter.

About Dunkin'

Founded in 1950, Dunkin' is America's favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin' is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel, and muffin categories. Dunkin' has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category for 16 years running. The company has more than 12,600 restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

SOURCE Dunkin'