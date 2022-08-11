Lemonada Media Partners with SomeFriends and SALT to Launch "First" - A New Podcast Created and Hosted by Comedian Kareem Rahma

Premiering on November 1st, the comedic show will highlight groundbreaking people who were the 'first' to break down a racial barrier

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lemonada Media , the podcast network that makes life suck less, announced today it has partnered with BIPOC-focused podcast company SomeFriends and leading audio-first media company SALT to launch "First" -- an unscripted, comedy podcast created and hosted by Kareem Rahma -- launching November 1, 2022. In each episode, Rahma will sit down with a fellow comedian to share the story of a groundbreaking 'first' -- a trailblazing person who was the first to break down a racial barrier in their respective field.

"Comedy is a compelling way to explore serious stories, and that's the premise for 'First,' said Kareem Rahma, host and co-founder of SomeFriends. "I want listeners to laugh their way through each episode and then immediately text their friends and family about what they learned from these fascinating stories and awe-inspiring people." Andrew Kuo, SomeFriends CEO and co-Founder, adds, 'First' is truly emblematic of our mission here at SomeFriends. Not willing to settle for what's typical, we believe we can achieve our goal of sharing BIPOC perspectives with broad audiences through our entertaining formats."

With 'firsts' across business, politics, entertainment, sports, fashion and everything in between, the show will bring the fascinating true stories of these heroes to life, and celebrate their achievements and broader impact on American culture, while also acknowledging the struggles, setbacks and subjugation that they faced. Equal parts entertaining and informative -- served with a big dose of humor – some of the 'firsts' being covered include Connie Chung, the first Asian American to anchor a major network newscast; Wendell Scott, the first African-American driver to win a race at NASCAR's highest level; Omar Sharif, the first Muslim actor nominated for an Academy Award; and Willie O'Ree, the first Black player in the National Hockey League.

"From inception, First has been about creating an evergreen franchise to elevate and sustain diverse voices, incredible stories, and be a beacon for trailblazers around the world throughout history. Listener beware, this is no history lesson – these are comedians and entertainers at the top of their game celebrating the extraordinary barrier-breaking pioneers – and you're going to laugh and cry the whole way through," said Nick Panama, SALT CEO and co-Founder.

"We're thrilled to partner with SomeFriends and SALT, and so lucky to be a part of the team bringing this new series to life this year. Kareem is brilliant, the concept is innovative, funny, and on brand for making life suck less by telling beautifully sound-designed stories that elevate the incredible contributions people of color have made to the US and the world," shares Lemonada's CEO, Jess Cordova Kramer.

"First" will be available on all major podcast platforms on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

About Lemonada Media

Founded in 2019 by Jessica Cordova Kramer and Stephanie Wittels Wachs, Lemonada is an award-winning, independent, audio-first podcast network, with a mission to make life suck less. The company is also the creator of the audio reality™ podcast genre, and launched BEING Studios, where reality TV meets podcasting. Lemonada has created hit series including the Gracie award-winning podcast Last Day, In the Bubble with Andy Slavitt, Our America with Julián Castro, Add to Cart with Kulap Vilaysack & SuChin Pak, Believe Her and The Untold Story with Jay Ellis. Lemonada's roster of guests has included an array of luminaries from across the entertainment, media, politics and science worlds. Now with over 50 diverse staff members nationwide, Lemonada is a full-service podcast network.

About Kareem Rahma

Kareem Rahma is a co-Founder of SomeFriends and a Webby-nominated writer and comedian. Kareem is known for his comedic viral video content which has been shared and watched by millions of people. He recently debuted his short film Out of Order directed by Nicolas Heller 'New York Nico' at Tribeca Film Festival 2022 in which Kareem wrote and starred. He was an Executive Producer on Miracle Fishing (Tribeca Festival, 2020), now streaming on Discovery+ and the film, Ferguson Rises (Tribeca Film Festival, 2021). In 2020, Kareem published a book of poetry titled We Were Promised Flying Cars with Brooklyn-based publisher, Pioneer Works.

About SomeFriends

SomeFriends is an IP-driven podcast company focused on elevating BIPOC stories and talent, with the mission of entertaining everybody. Backed by industry leading investors and stakeholders who share the same mission, SomeFriends produces original fiction, narrative and unscripted podcasts across all genres that have the potential to grow and be adapted into other forms of entertainment, including TV and film.

About SALT

SALT is an audio media company creating exceptional experiences with the world's leading talent, studios, and brands. Through award-winning and genre defining work, SALT has become the one-stop partner for outstanding audio storytelling that fans return to for years to come. Founded by partners Jamie Schefman, Noah Gersh, and Nick Panama, SALT successes include Become, a new audio-centric wellness experience with Amazon Music, Dave Chappelle's The Midnight Miracle (Luminary), Blackout (QCODE), Carrier (QCODE), The Last Degree of Kevin Bacon (Spotify), Hit Job (Broadway Video), Dr. Death: Miracle Man (Wondery), and many more.

