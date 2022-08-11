Safeguard Global Recognized as Innovative Industry Leader in NelsonHall's 2022 Global Employer of Record Analysis

Safeguard Global's platform, Global Unity, recognized as a leading technology platform with advanced analytics to "minimize risk and optimize data-driven strategic decision-making"

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally Remote-First – Safeguard Global, a future of work company , its Global Employment Outsourcing (GEO) solution, and Global Unity, its workforce enablement technology platform, have been recognized by NelsonHall as industry leaders in the global Employer of Record (EOR) market.

NelsonHall's report on the status of the global EOR market names Safeguard Global's data-rich workforce management technology platform, Global Unity, as the most mature technology platform in the market, putting control in the hands of the client (employers and workers alike) and providing clients with advanced analytics and integrated machine learning to minimize compliance risk and optimize data-driven and strategic decision-making. The company's leading technology provides companies with end-to-end digital solutions for every stage of their global growth.

"We're delighted to be recognized by NelsonHall as an industry leader in the global employer of record market. As companies seek to capture new market share and hire the best talent in the world, we're pleased to be their trusted partner," Safeguard Global CEO, Bjorn Reynolds stated. "We're proud of our technology platform, Global Unity, which continues to be the stand-alone solution that allows emerging and established multinationals to hire, manage, and pay their workers anywhere in the world."

Safeguard Global's GEO solution allows HR teams to recruit and hire quickly and compliantly from a global talent pool and support the hiring needed for rapid market expansion. It is the only company that offers solutions for addressing the full scope of the needs of an emerging or established multinational. Companies can recruit and hire globally, set up in-country entities, and centralize their global payroll for any market around the world without ever leaving the Global Unity platform. The ability to provide this full end-to-end scope of solutions through one technology platform provides clients the ability to depend on a single trusted partner throughout their growth journey, focusing on their growth, not technology change management.

View NelsonHall's Global EoR NEAT (NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation and Assessment) report or learn more about Safeguard Global's global employer of record solution.

