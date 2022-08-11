SECURE Energy Announces Renewal and Extension of Credit Facility

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("SECURE", the "Corporation") SES announced today that it has renewed and extended its $800 million Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility ("Credit Facility") to July 2025.
The renewed and extended credit facility allows SECURE to maintain a healthy liquidity position and reduces its cost of borrowing, saving at least $2 million over the next four quarters in interest, letters of credit, and other credit facility related costs compared to its previous pricing grid. The Credit Facility is supported by commitments from nine financial institutions and Chartered Banks. In addition, SECURE maintains a $30 million unsecured letter of credit facility guaranteed by Export Development Canada providing additional capacity to the Corporation's capital structure.
"The successful renewal and extension of our credit facility provides enhanced flexibility for capital allocation decisions while retaining sufficient liquidity for our ongoing business requirements," said Chad Magus, Chief Financial Officer. "We continue to have a strong banking syndicate that supports our business, and we look forward to working with them in the future."
SECURE is a publicly traded energy infrastructure and environmental business listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"). SECURE provides industry leading midstream infrastructure and environmental and fluid management to predominantly upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the U.S. SECURE's Midstream Infrastructure business segment includes a network of midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, and crude by rail terminals located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing. SECURE's Environmental and Fluid Management business segment includes a network of industrial landfills, hazardous and non-hazardous waste management and disposal, onsite abandonment, environmental solutions for site remediation and reclamation, bio-remediation and technologies, waste treatment & recycling, emergency response, rail services, metal recycling services, as well as fluid management for drilling, completion and production activities.
SOURCE SECURE Energy Services Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.