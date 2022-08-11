Stord Expands Capabilities to Enable Port-to-Porch Logistics for Brands Through a Single Partner

With the addition of drayage, e-commerce returns, and more, Stord can now help brands manage their entire supply chain process—from port to porch—through a single partner that combines best-in-class logistics capabilities with the integrated technology needed to optimize brands' supply chains.

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With recent additions to its supply chain offering—namely drayage, e-commerce returns, custom packaging, and temperature-controlled fulfillment—Stord announces it can support DTC, B2B, and omnichannel brands for their complete, port-to-porch supply chain needs. Now, brands can access Stord's best-in-class logistics combined with the integrated technology they need to connect, orchestrate, and optimize their entire supply chains—all through a single partner.

Today's brands continue to struggle with the challenges posed by disparate logistics partners and disconnected technologies—slowing growth, hindering the customer experience, and creating massive operational burden and inefficiencies. By centralizing the entire supply chain experience, brands are able to unlock the connectivity, visibility, and optimization required to have a meaningful impact on their business.

DTC, B2B, and omnichannel brands can use Stord to assemble the right solution for their business needs by accessing any or all of the following services—all managed through Stord's new vendor- and sales-channel agnostic Stord One Commerce * software platform.

Drayage*

Full truckload (FTL) and Less-than truckload (LTL) freight transportation

B2B warehousing and fulfillment

B2C warehousing and fulfillment

Temperature-controlled warehousing, fulfillment, and TL reefer*

Custom packaging*

Parcel shipping with discounted rates

Retailer compliance prep

Value-added services (VAS), like kitting, labeling, etc.

Returns*

*New additions to Stord's logistics offerings.

Stord's drayage and transloading capabilities allow brands to have their containerized product moved from a U.S. port to any facilities—whether it's in the Stord network or not—with real-time freight management and support from dispatch to delivery.

Stord also added custom packaging and printed products, as well as packaging engineering and development capabilities, to its fulfillment operations to improve the customer experience for brands, drive sustainability, and reduce total landed cost.

And to support an order's complete lifecycle, Stord now supports e-commerce returns handling to manage receiving and disposition processing of returns at the warehouse, ensuring product is either returned to sellable inventory or properly disposed.

"When today's brands try to make impactful changes to their supply chains, they're severely limited due to too many partners and siloed systems," said Sean Henry, CEO and co-founder of Stord. "By bringing more parts of the supply chain under the Stord domain, brands can manage the entire process, from port to porch, all through a single partner."

Today's announcement underscores Stord's continued momentum and comes on the heels of launching its Stord One Commerce software , announcing temperature-controlled logistics in collaboration with Fresh Del Monte, increasing its network capacity , and extending its Series D round to over $200M in funding at a valuation of $1.3B with a new investment led by Franklin Templeton. To learn more about Stord's Cloud Supply Chain approach, visit stord.com .

About Stord

Stord is the leading Cloud Supply Chain provider enabling companies to compete and grow with world-class logistics—including warehousing, freight, and fulfillment—in a single, integrated platform that's available exactly when and where they need it. Hundreds of B2B and B2C companies like BODYARMOR, Native, Tula, Advance Auto Parts, Thrasio, and Dollar General use Stord to make their supply chains perform with the speed, flexibility, and ease of the cloud. Led by former operators from Amazon, XPO, and Manhattan Associates, Stord is headquartered in Atlanta and backed by leading investors, including Kleiner Perkins, BOND, Franklin Templeton, Founders Fund, Lux Capital, D1 Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Susa Ventures, and Lineage Logistics.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/stord-expands-capabilities-to-enable-port-to-porch-logistics-for-brands-through-a-single-partner-301603669.html

SOURCE Stord