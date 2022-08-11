GraceMed, Canada's Foremost Leader in Cosmetic Surgery, Dermatology, & Medical Aesthetics welcomes Heather Shantora as President and CEO

INTV AVAIL w/ President/CEO Heather Shantora & Founder/CMO Of GraceMed, Dr. Douglas Grace
TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - GraceMed, Canada's foremost leader in cosmetic surgery, dermatology, and medical aesthetics, is on a mission to become the most trusted national brand for the safe delivery and best results in anti-aging and cosmetic medicine. GraceMed is committed to improving the overall well-being of Canadians through the consolidation of clinics in this highly fragmented industry. To help pave the way, GraceMed is thrilled to welcome Heather Shantora as President and CEO.
Heather joins GraceMed with extensive leadership experience in Canadian and U.S. health care delivery, as well as private equity. A previous Top 40 Under 40 recipient, Heather is focused on driving innovation and patient-centered care for GraceMed's next phase of growth. She has held CEO and other senior leadership roles at pt Health, a national provider of physical rehabilitation clinics, Access PT, a U.S. provider of therapy-based care in hospitals, homecare and out-patient clinics, and InnoCare, a health-tech company offering clinic management and electronic medical records software.
"It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Heather Shantora to our GraceMed team as President and CEO," states Founder and Chief Medical Officer of GraceMed, Dr. Douglas Grace. "We are excited to have Heather lead the organization through our next phase of growth with integrity, insight, and respect for our team and patients."
GraceMed incorporates state-of-the-art technology with industry-leading procedures and service. Their team of best-in-class medical practitioners are committed to providing premium, individualized care that delivers outstanding results to help their patients look and feel better.
Prior to joining GraceMed, Ms. Shantora spent a decade in healthcare as CEO of U.S., Canadian and UK-owned companies. Her prior roles include President of Access PT, a U.S. company delivering care in hospitals, outpatient clinics, and homecare, and CEO of pt Health, a Canadian company providing physical rehabilitation in 100+ clinics across Canada. As CEO of InnoCare, a UK-owned electronic medical records company, her role allowed her to support healthcare providers through SaaS and BPO services.
Heather Shantora is a leader with a wealth of operational expertise in healthcare delivery, telehealth, health tech, and software. Ms. Shantora has an established record in scaling companies and reengineering businesses for peak performance. Accordingly, she spent the last year in private equity leading healthcare transactions.
Heather Shantora holds a master's degree from Schiller University in Paris, France and a Bachelor of Economics & Politics degree from McMaster University in Canada. She continues her studies annually with executive education at Harvard School of Business.
To learn more about GraceMed, please visit https://www.gracemed.com/. Interviews with Dr. Douglas Grace and/or Heather Shantora can be scheduled upon request.
SOURCE GraceMed
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
