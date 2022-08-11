Cell Culture Market Worth $48.63 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Cell Culture Market by Product [Consumables (Media, Reagents, Sera, Cell Lines), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge, Cell Counter)], Application (Bioproduction, Cancer Research, Stem Cell, Diagnostic), End User (Pharma, Academic) - Global Forecast to 2029,' published by Meticulous Research®, the cell culture market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2029, to reach $48.63 billion by 2029.
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4788
A major factor contributing to the growth of this market is the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. Hence, research studies are carried out for the treatment of these diseases. The drug development-related research studies involve cell culture techniques. Furthermore, the aging population increases the chances of age-related chronic diseases, further driving the market growth.
Additionally, there has been an increase in the adoption of single-use technology due to its advantages compared to other conventional technology, such as pre-sterilized condition, no post-process cleaning of the system, and less contamination. These factors further propel the demand for cell culture products.
Additionally, the growing adoption of 3D cell culture and the growth potential of personalized medicine are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the players operating in the cell culture market.
The cell culture market is segmented by product [consumables (media {cell culture media, by physical form–dry powder media, liquid media}, {cell culture media, by type–off-the-shelf media, custom media}, {cell culture media; source-chemically defined media, serum-free media, classical media, xeno-free/animal component free, other cell culture media}), reagents (growth factors and cytokines, cryoprotective reagents, antibiotics/ antimycotics, cell dissociation reagents, buffers, balanced salt solutions, attachment and matrix factors, other cell culture reagents), cells and cell lines, sera (fetal bovine serum, other sera), cell culture vessels (cell culture dishes, cell culture plates, cell culture flasks, roller bottles, other cell culture vessels)) equipment (cryopreservative containers, refrigerators and freezers, biosafety cabinets, incubators, sterilizers, bioreactors, microscopes, centrifuges, cell counters, water baths, other equipment)]; application [bioproduction (monoclonal antibody production, therapeutic protein production, vaccine production, cell and gene therapy)], diagnostics, cancer research, drug screening and development, stem cell research); end user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, diagnostic laboratories); and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at country and regional levels.
Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4788
Based on product, in 2022, the consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell culture market. The segment is also expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the segment's lucrative growth is the adoption of cell culture techniques for various applications in the life science sectors such as cancer research, stem cell research, bioproduction, and diagnosis. Hence, the recurrent use of consumables for research studies and production facilities.
Quick Buy – Cell Culture Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/94004198
Based on application, the bioproduction segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Bioproduction includes monoclonal antibody production, therapeutic protein production, vaccine production, and cell and gene therapy. These applications are gaining popularity due to their effectiveness in treating diseases. Moreover, vaccine production was at a higher rate during the pandemic. Due to their effectiveness, an increase in approvals for monoclonal antibodies was also observed during the pandemic, contributing to the growth of this segment.
Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The major factor contributing to the growth of this segment is the rise in R&D spending of these companies for drug discovery and developments, vaccine production, and cancer cells. Additionally, these companies use cell culture products to produce biomolecules, further leading to market growth.
Based on geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Major factors contributing to the growth of this segment are the expansion of the biopharma and pharma companies in the region, an increase in the funding for research studies, and the growing number of clinical research activities.
Some of the key players operating in the cell culture market are Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), PromoCell GmbH (Germany), Cytiva (U.S.), Lonza Group Ltd (Switzerland), Corning Incorporated (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), HiMedia Laboratories (India), Sartorius AG (Germany), Eppendorf SE (Germany), FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (Japan), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Getinge AB (Sweden), Miltenyi Biotec B.V. & Co. KG (Germany), and Solida Biotech GmbH (Germany).
To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cell-culture-market-4788
Scope of the Report:
Cell Culture Market, by Product
- Consumables
- Media
- Cell Culture Media Market, by Physical Form
- Dry Powder Media
- Liquid Media
- Cell Culture Media Market, by Type
- Off-the-Shelf Media
- Custom Media
- Cell Culture Media Market, by Source
- Chemically Defined Media
- Serum-free Media
- Classical Media
- Xeno-free/Animal Component Free
- Other Cell Culture Media
- Reagents
- Growth Factors and Cytokines
- Cryoprotective Reagents
- Antibiotics/ Antimycotics
- Cell Dissociation Reagents
- Buffers
- Balanced Salt Solutions
- Attachment and Matrix Factors
- Other Cell Culture Reagents
(Other cell culture reagents include chelators, antioxidants, sugars, vitamins, stains, and dyes)
- Cells and Cell Lines
- Sera
- Fetal Bovine Serum
- Other Sera
(Other sera include newborn calf serum, chicken serum, goat serum, rabbit serum, pig serum, mouse serum, sheep serum, rat serum, and horse serum)
- Cell Culture Vessels
- Cell Culture Dishes
- Cell Culture Plates
- Cell Culture Flasks
- Roller Bottles
- Other Cell Culture Vessels
(Other cell culture vessels include pipettes, tips, cuvettes, and tubings)
- Equipment
- Cryopreservative Containers
- Refrigerators and Freezers
- Biosafety Cabinets
- Incubators
- Sterilizers
- Bioreactors
- Microscopes
- Centrifuges
- Cell Counters
- Water Baths
- Other Equipment
(Other equipment includes scales, weighing balance, and pH meter)
Cell Culture Market, by Application
- Bioproduction
- Monoclonal Antibody Production
- Therapeutic Protein Production
- Vaccine Production
- Cell and Gene therapy
- Diagnostics
- Cancer Research
- Drug Screening and Development
- Stem Cell Research
Cell Culture Market, by End User
- Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Diagnostic Laboratories
Cell Culture Market, by Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe (RoE)
- Asia-Pacific (APAC)
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4788
Related Reports:
Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment and Consumables Market by Product Type {Filtration, Chromatography [Consumables, Equipment], Disposable Bioreactors, Cell Culture Media, Shakers, Services), Application (Vaccine, mAb, R&D), and End User- Forecast to 2029
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/biopharmaceutical-processing-equipment-consumables-market-4200
In-Vitro Toxicology/Toxicity Testing Market by Product and Service, Technology (Cell Culture, OMICS), Method (Cell-based Assays, In-Silico), End-point (ADME, Genotoxicity, Organ Toxicity, Dermal Toxicity), End-user, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2025
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/in-vitro-toxicology-toxicity-testing-market-5047
Single-use Bioreactors Market by Product (Single-use Bioreactor, Media Bags, Filtration Assembly, Others), Usage (Lab-scale, Pilot Scale, Large-scale), Type (Stirred tank, Wave-Induced, Bubble-Column, Others), Cell Type (Mammalian, bacterial, Yeast, Others), Application (Bioproduction, Research, Process Development), End user (Pharma and Biotech, CROs, Research and Academia) - Global Forecast to 2025
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/single-use-bioreactors-market-5005
Cell Isolation/Cell Separation Market by Product (Reagents, Beads, Media, Disposables, Centrifuge, Filtration System), Cell Type (Human, Animal), Technology (Filtration, Surface Marker), Application (Research, Therapeutics), End User- Global Forecast to 2024
https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/Cell-Isolation-Cell-Separation-Market-4966
About Meticulous Research®
Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.
The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.
Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/226/cell-culture-market-2029
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1757980/Meticulous_Research_Logo_1.jpg
SOURCE Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.