Inspira™ Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had $19.2 million in cash

RA'ANANA, Israel, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. IINN IINNW (the "Company" or "Inspira Technologies"), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Dagi Ben-Noon, Chief Executive Officer of Inspira Technologies, stated: "The Company continues to meet its scheduled major objectives and improve its position within the target market of direct blood oxygenation. Our focus on contributing to medical advancement within this space is exemplified by the introduction of our new HYLA™, a non-invasive blood sensor being designed to perform real-time and continuous blood measurements. The HYLA™ is being designed to assist physicians in the monitoring of a patient's clinical condition, alerting of a sudden change in the patient's vital signs, which may require immediate medical attention and potentially save lives.

"Planned as a technically advanced component for the InspiraTM ART system, the HYLA™ will also have its own distinct target market and business model. Recently, Inspira also revealed the first public pictures of the ALICE™ Device, designed as a cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) or heart-lung bypass device. We continue to strategically enhance our presence within the market as we prepare to enter the verification and validation (V&V) process with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of our technologies."

Highlights:

April 6, 2022 - Inspira Technologies announced a deployment agreement for the InspiraTM ART system in the Israeli market to potentially target $15 million . The agreement is for a 7-year period and subject to regulatory approval.

- Inspira Technologies announced a deployment agreement for the InspiraTM ART system in the Israeli market to potentially target . The agreement is for a 7-year period and subject to regulatory approval. July 6, 2022 - Inspira Technologies announced the development of the HYLA™ Non-Invasive Blood Sensor designed to assist physicians in monitoring a patient's clinical condition, potentially targeting the $2.5 billion arterial blood gas (ABG) market.

- Inspira Technologies announced the development of the HYLA™ Non-Invasive Blood Sensor designed to assist physicians in monitoring a patient's clinical condition, potentially targeting the arterial blood gas (ABG) market. July 7, 2022 - Inspira Technologies announced a strategic agreement in the U.S. with a potential value of $59 million for the deployment of 3,889 HYLA™ Blood Sensors. The agreement is for a three-year period and is subject to regulatory clearance.

- Inspira Technologies announced a strategic agreement in the U.S. with a potential value of for the deployment of 3,889 HYLA™ Blood Sensors. The agreement is for a three-year period and is subject to regulatory clearance. July 11, 2022 - Inspira Technologies revealed the ALICE™ Device, designed as a cardiopulmonary bypass (CPB) or heart-lung bypass device, designed to oxygenate and circulate blood for up to 6 hours during cardiac surgery.

Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were $4.3 million, compared to $1.1 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The increase is a result of the Company's recruitment of specialized manpower and the expanded development of its new technologies and operations.

Marketing expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were $777,000, compared to $244,000 for the corresponding period in 2021. The increase is attributed to rises in marketing, payroll,and share-based compensation expenses. Marketing activities commenced in the first quarter of 2021 and became more intensive with the Company's need to create brand awareness and explore go-to-market capabilities.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2022, were $2.9 million, compared to $1.2 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The increase stemmed primarily from an uptick in payroll and related expenses, as well as costs associated with the Company's status as a publicly traded company following its initial public offering (IPO) on Nasdaq in July 2021, the increase in existing and new expenses included professional fees, director fees, and directors' and officers' insurance costs.

Finance income for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $4.5 million, compared to expenses in the amount of $5.7 million for the corresponding period in 2021. The increase in finance income derived from the calculation of the fair value of the Company's financial equity liabilities to pre-IPO and IPO investors in addition to the fluctuation in the USD exchange rate during the first half of 2022.

Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2022, was $3.5 million, compared to a net loss of $8.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021.

Financial highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2022

Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022, were $2.7 million, an increase of $1.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2022. The increase was attributed to share-based compensation expenses in addition to expected R&D expenditures on new technologies and new projects.

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022, were $1.4 million, a non-material decrease of $0.2 million compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Sales and Marketing expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2022, were $0.3 million, a decrease of approximately $0.17 million compared to the first quarter of 2022.

Balance Sheet highlights

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term bank deposits were $19.2 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $23.7 million as of December 31, 2022.

Financial liabilities at fair value totaled $0.4 million as of June 30, 2022, compared to $3.2 million on December 31, 2021. The financial liabilities represent the fair value of the Company's equity liabilities to pre-IPO and IPO investors.

As of June 30, 2022, shareholders' equity totaled $17.8 million, compared to shareholders' equity totaling $20.3 million as of December 31, 2021.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd.

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical technology company in the respiratory treatment arena. The Company has developed a breakthrough Augmented Respiration Technology (Inspira™ART), designed to rebalance patient oxygen saturation levels. The Company's technology potentially allows patients to remain awake during treatment while minimizing the need for highly invasive, risky, and costly mechanical ventilation systems that require intubation and medically induced coma. The Company's product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by any regulatory entity.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of the Company only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when it discusses meeting milestones in 2022 and the timing for such milestones, its various products in development and the benefits that such products may provide, its various strategic agreements and the potential amounts that may be derived under such agreements, all subject to regulatory approval. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based solely on the current expectations of the Company's management and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

June 30,



2022



ASSETS



















Current Assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents



14,154





23,749





Cash deposits



5,020





-





Other accounts receivable



195





639





Restricted cash



67





120





Total current assets



19,436





Non-Current Assets:



















Right of use assets, net



1,101





1,160





Property, plant and equipment, net



208





202





Total non-current assets



1,309





1,362





Total Assets



20,745





June 30, December 31,









2022



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



















Current Liabilities:



















Trade accounts payables





50





93



Other accounts payable





1,114





725



Lease liabilities





309





281



Financial Liabilities at Fair Value





439





3,215



Total current liabilities





1,912





4,314

























Non-Current Liabilities:



















Lease liabilities





787





900



Loan from the Israeli Innovation Authority





293





302



Total non- current liabilities





1,080





1,202

























Shareholders' Equity:



















Share capital and premium





52,042





48,935



Foreign exchange reserve





(2,025)





210



Accumulated deficit





(32,264)





(28,791)



Total equity





17,753





20,354



Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





20,745





UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(US dollars in thousands)





















For the Three Months

Ended June 30,

For the Six Months

Ended June 30,





2022





2021



2022

Research and development expenses





2,734





437



4,294

1,104

Marketing expenses







305





114



777

244

General and administrative expenses







1,392





389



2,936

1,210

Operating loss







4,431





940



8,007

2,558

Finance expenses (income)







(2,338)





59



(4,534)

5,732

Loss (profit) before tax







2,093





999



3,473

8,290

Loss (profit) for the period





2,093





999



3,473

8,290

Other comprehensive loss (profit), net of tax:





























Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:





























Exchange profits(losses) arising on translation to

presentation currency



(1,810)





182



(2,235)

(33)

Total comprehensive loss for the period



3,903





817



5,708

CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

(US dollars in thousands)

For the Three-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited):





Share capital

and premium



Adjustments arising from translating

financial operation



Accumulated

deficit



Total



Balance on March 31, 2022

































Changes during the period:



50,189





(215)







(30,171)





19,803

Loss for the period



-





-







(2,093)





(2,093)

Other comprehensive loss



-





(1,810)







-





(1,810)

Total comprehensive loss



-





(1,810)







(2,093)





(3,903)

Share-based compensation



1,853





-







-





1,853

Balance on June 30, 2022



52,042





(2,025)







(32,264)





For the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2022 (Unaudited):





Share capital

and premium



Adjustments arising from translating

financial operation



Accumulated

deficit



Total



Balance on January 01, 2022

































Changes during the period:



48,935





210







(28,791)





20,354

Loss for the period



-





-







(3,473)





(3,473)

Other comprehensive loss



-





(2,235)







-





(2,235)

Total comprehensive loss



-





(2,235)







(3,473)





(5,708)

Share-based compensation



3,107





-







-





3,107

Balance on June 30, 2022



52,042





(2,025)







(32,264)





SOURCE Inspira Technologies