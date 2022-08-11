Jeeng's New Ad Renderer Lets Publishers Run Native Email Ad Campaigns through GAM & Deliver Flawless Native Styling in Half the Time

Jeeng, the only multi-channel messaging and monetization platform built exclusively for publishers, today announced the launch of its new Jeeng Renderer, the first automated native ad renderer that lets ad ops teams run native email campaigns through their existing GAM (Google Ad Manager) account with a seamless workflow that saves time, reduces errors and delivers superior results.

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jeeng, the only multi-channel messaging and monetization platform built exclusively for publishers, today announced the launch of its new Jeeng Renderer, the first automated native ad renderer that leverages Google Ad Manager (GAM) to insert flawless, on-brand native ads in emails.

Native ads have been shown to attract more attention, drive higher engagement and create 50% higher purchase intent compared to traditional online ads, creating a powerful new revenue stream for email publishers. But inserting native ads in emails is a time-consuming process that requires hard coding of each element, and ads often don't match the style of the newsletter—which means they stick out like a sore thumb and defeat the purpose.

By trafficking native email ads through GAM, Jeeng Renderer eliminates hard coding of ad elements, coding errors and the need to QA test emails. This cuts ad trafficking and publishing time in half while delivering a truly native ad experience for advertisers and readers.

"The key to native ad performance is their ability to blend in with editorial content. When the font is off, the spacing is irregular and the styling is all wrong, it screams 'ADVERTISEMENT!' and distracts the reader," said Jeeng CEO Jeff Kupietzky. "Jeeng Renderer removes that friction by automatically rendering native ads straight from your GAM account. The ads blend in with editorial and you get direct performance reports within GAM to share with advertisers. That makes it faster, easier and more effective."

With Jeeng Renderer, publishers can choose from three native ad templates that match the fonts, colors, spacing and calls-to-action of their email newsletter template or choose a 100% custom solution that includes Jeeng's White Glove support. Through its unique GAM integration, Jeeng then auto-fills ad content directly from GAM into predefined fields in the ad template to create seamless, on-brand native ad content with almost no effort.

Publishers can track ad performance within GAM to effectively measure results and share performance data with advertising partners.

"Native advertising is a valuable part of our revenue mix, and we're meticulous about maintaining our brand identity," said Charlie Taffet, senior product manager at Observer Media, a diversified media, information and services company that publishes Observer and Commercial Observer, as well as the RealGraph information platform. "With Jeeng Renderer, running on-brand native ads in all our newsletter campaigns is extremely easy, and cuts our ad configuration time in half compared to what we were doing before.

"Not only does Jeeng make the ads more effective from a performance standpoint, but it frees up our staff time to do more creative work. And it's so much faster and simpler because there's no hand-coding required."

To learn more about Jeeng Renderer, visit http://www.jeeng.com.

About Jeeng

Jeeng, formerly PowerInbox, provides personalized, automated and multichannel messaging solutions allowing publishers to drive new revenue with personalized audience engagement. With Jeeng, publishers can better own and optimize their audiences – focusing on automated, cross-channel messaging tailored to audience interest, easily managed and supported by a dynamic messaging platform. Venture-backed, Jeeng supports 150 million unique users a month from over 650 leading publishers including VICE Media, The Atlantic, Crain's, HarperCollins and Vox Media. For more information about Jeeng, visit http://www.jeeng.com.

