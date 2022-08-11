FOXXUM ANNOUNCES FOXXUM OS 4: A NEXT-LEVEL INDEPENDENT OPERATING SYSTEM FOR CONNECTED TVS BUILT ON RDK

KIEL, Germany, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxxum, the innovator in cutting edge Smart TV solutions, today announced the upcoming launch of Foxxum OS 4: A brand new CTV OS built on the RDK platform.
Foxxum announced this new initiative, declaring the new Foxxum OS 4 will seamlessly integrate streaming services and applications across all devices within a single OS, which aims to extend RDK's success in the set top box and operator sectors into the CTV space.
Connected TVs operate on internal Operating Systems, which allow users to access streaming apps, gaming, system operation and more. While some CTV Manufacturers have their own proprietary operating systems, more than 100 million Connected TVs each year from more than 600 TV Brands, license operating systems from third party providers like Foxxum. Foxxum's current operating system reaches more than 25 million connected TVs worldwide. The new Foxxum OS 4 built on RDK is designed provide even more robust service to TV manufacturing partners globally.
Foxxum launched its current CTV OS in 2021. Now via their new platform using RDK, Foxxum is elevating Foxxum OS 4 to meet the steeply rising demand of CTV streaming and the varied needs of streaming content on CTVs.
As Ronny Lutzi, Foxxum CEO says, "A major complaint of CTV users around the world is friction in the discoverability of content and apps. The new Foxxum OS 4 CTV UI features extraordinary design, easy accessibility, and customizable recommendations for an outstanding viewing experience across CTVs."
Foxxum's use of RDK will give a major boost to the standardization of Linux based CTVs for premium OTT streaming services that have previously integrated with RDK in the past. As a result, Foxxum OS 4 is now set up to maximize platform revenues for OEM and TV Brands around the world, allowing them to control the user experience in real time. Perhaps most importantly, this new, high-end, independent CTV OS, offers smaller CTV OEMs and Brands a CTV OS from a partner who does not compete directly with them for selling devices to consumers.
ABOUT FOXXUM
Foxxum is a global leader in the development, operation and commercial marketing for innovative Smart TV solutions. As an established pioneer in the sector, Foxxum works closely with leading companies at all stages of the global consumer electronics value chain to develop Smart TV solutions – from silicon vendors to device manufacturers and network operators. Worldwide partnerships with premium broadcasters and video-on-demand services, video producers and distributors allow Foxxum to provide a best-in-class content portfolio containing the most important global content brands as well as country specific local content providers. Foxxum's development and platform expertise offer viewers the best Smart TV user experience possible, with innovative Smart TV technology, a global entertaining content portfolio and an outstanding design. Foxxum provides its clients with highly tailored solutions, which includes the possibility of jointly tapping into profitable revenue streams in a technology sector with enormous growth potential. Further information can be found at www.foxxum.com.
Media Contact:
Alexandra Rohwer
Foxxum GmbH
rohwer@foxxum.com
+49 175 14 72 394
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1875968/Foxxum_OS4_Photo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1718881/Foxxum_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Foxxum GmbH
