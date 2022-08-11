Pizza Pizza partners with Captain AI to roll out live delivery tracking in restaurants across Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Since the introduction of its famous 11-11 number, "On Time or Free" delivery time guarantee, and as the first Canadian QSR to launch an ecommerce iPhone app, Pizza Pizza Limited has been on the forefront of leveraging technology to efficiently deliver Hot and Fresh pizzas to millions of Canadians.

Pizza Pizza, in partnership with Captain AI, will soon be the first national QSR to offer customers real-time order tracking via the Pizza Pizza app and website. Orders won't just be on-time or free; customers will be able to follow their pizza from the time their order is placed, to the oven, throughout their driver's trip and right to their front door. The new technology includes a management tool for restaurant owners, an AI powered live dispatch app and a driver app, all of which leverage AI to optimize for efficiency, time and cost.

"We're proud to be the first QSR in Canada to bring live order tracking to over 400 locations coast to coast" said Paul Goddard, President and CEO of Pizza Pizza "we have a long history of leveraging technological innovation to optimize our best in class delivery offering. In addition to improving the customer experience, the efficiencies this new system brings will allow us to improve our environmental footprint by reducing paper receipts, reducing food waste and critically, saving fuel usage across thousands of deliveries every year. It's a true win-win."

Ryan Perera, CEO of Captain AI adds, "Over years of our mutually-beneficial partnership with Pizza Pizza, we have worked collaboratively to build powerful technology that optimises every stage of a restaurant's delivery logistics. Through the new rollout of our Live Delivery Tracking technology, we are excited about empowering Pizza Pizza to be the first nationwide chain to offer customers live visual tracking of their drivers' location. We hope this modern delivery experience will delight their customers!"

The new order tracking system is currently being introduced to markets across Canada via a phased implementation with dozens of Pizza Pizza restaurants already live.

About Pizza Pizza Limited

Pizza Pizza Limited was founded in 1967 in Toronto, Ontario and has grown to become Canada's leading national Quick Service pizza brand with over 730 restaurants across the country. In 2007, Pizza Pizza acquired the Pizza 73 brand, and operates over 100 locations, primarily in Alberta. Pizza Pizza is guided by its vision of "Always the best food, made especially for you", with a focus on quality ingredients, customer service, continuous innovation, and community involvement. For more information, visit www.pizzapizza.ca and www.pizza73.ca or follow Pizza Pizza on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter @PizzaPizzaLtd.

About Captain AI

Captain began as an on-demand delivery company. The founders have years of experience supporting players in the restaurant industry and 8 years' experience working and building tech in the on-demand delivery and quick commerce space. Captain's technology allows restaurants to measure their ESG impact, enabling individual restaurants and chains to optimize the triple bottom line (People, Planet, Profits) across their delivery operations. Captain was built from inception to automate every part of a restaurant's delivery logistics life cycle from order management and tracking, preparation, delivery and feedback.

SOURCE Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp.