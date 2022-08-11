Aligned Automation and ColorTokens Partner for Cybersecurity Across End-to-End Solutions and Allowing Faster Time-to-Value

Partnership to Infuse ColorTokens' Industry-Leading Zero Trust Security Solutions into Aligned Automation's Innovative and Cross-Functional Digital Transformation Offerings for Enterprise Customer Base

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColorTokens Inc. , a leading innovator of the autonomous Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions, today announced that it has partnered with Aligned Automation, an outcome-driven digital transformation services company, to offer complete enterprise solutions for the journey to digital transformation with the assurance of best-in-class cybersecurity. This partnership stems from the increased need for companies to effectively mitigate growing risks as cyberthreats continue to impact individual privacy and business security.

Aligned Automation designs and implements end-to-end digital solutions across key functions, harnessing the power of data and digital technologies through the Nerve Center. As they empower businesses with digital processes, the partnership with ColorTokens offers 360º visualizations in on-premises, multi-cloud, remote access and Zero Trust security environments. With this partnership, Aligned Automation customers will now benefit from ColorTokens' world-class line of defense against today's constantly evolving cyberattacks, reducing risk across the board. The partnership also allows for faster time-to-value for clients.

"Our customers trust us with their sensitive data and security compliant outcomes," said Aligned Automation CEO and Founder, Nitin Ahuja. "ColorTokens is a natural extension of our solutions. With a smooth integration process, the platform further enhances complete enforcement of security measures within weeks instead of months. We're thrilled to bring this powerful combination to our customers."

Through its award-winning solutions, ColorTokens simplifies, accelerates and automates security operations to defend against attacks on data centers, hybrid models, cloud-based applications, dynamic applications, endpoints, individual users, devices and more. The dynamic Zero Trust security platform seamlessly defends adaptable solutions, such as the Nerve Center, which offers the cloud applications necessary for accessibility and rapid decision-making in a global, always-on business environment.

"Prioritizing security across all levels of connected data, from a customer's data all the way to a supply chain's management, is crucial," said Rajesh Khazanchi, CEO and Co-Founder of ColorTokens. "We're excited that this partnership with Aligned Automation will now enable us to extend the benefit of Zero Trust to new markets through our solutions."

From vision to value, Aligned Automation is a digital transformation service provider that drives functional excellence through the enterprise value chain. Partners and clients trust us to deliver meaningful outcomes and sustain performance. With deep data and digital skill sets, we believe in maximizing existing investments and partnering with the world's leading technology resources to uncover trapped value and win in the digital age. To learn more, please visit https://alignedautomation.com/

ColorTokens Inc. is a leading innovator in SaaS-based Zero Trust cybersecurity solutions that provides global enterprises with a unique set of products and services for securing applications, data, and users across cloud and hybrid environments. Through its award-winning Xtended ZeroTrust™ Platform and context-aware machine learning-powered technologies, ColorTokens helps businesses accurately assess and improve their security posture dynamically.

As cloud adoption grows, traditional perimeters get redefined, and new attack vectors and threat actors materialize, corporations recognize their security posture needs to reflect their Zero Trust philosophy. ColorTokens' technology allows customers to achieve Zero Trust by using rich, meaningful contextual information about the application, microservice, or protected resource, so customers can apply Zero Trust with as secure of a perimeter as they can. ColorTokens' cloud-based SaaS platform can automatically deploy next-generation security controls and increase security posture dynamically without any new hardware, downtime, reboots, or changes to a client's existing systems.

For more information, please visit www.colortokens.com.

