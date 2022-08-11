SureCall Introduces New "King of the Road" Fusion2Go OTR Cell Signal Booster for Trucks & Commercial Vehicles

Powerful new booster from technology leader designed for fleet vehicles, semi trucks, work vans and overlanders

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SureCall , the technology-leading cellular signal booster manufacturer, today announced the Fusion2Go OTR, the most powerful cell signal booster optimized for large vehicles including semi and pickup trucks, commercial fleets, work vans, camper vans and overlanders. Fusion2Go OTR delivers reliable cellular connections for fewer dropped calls, faster data speed and improved streaming quality in areas with poor signal quality and beyond.

Featuring SureCall's new high-performance exterior antenna, the Fusion2Go OTR in-vehicle cell signal booster has maximum gain and power, providing seamless 5G and 4G LTE connectivity for all mobile phones and devices on all North American carrier networks including AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, US Cellular and Patriot Mobile. Built to perform when it matters most - all of the components are heavy-duty and finest quality, designed to withstand the toughest road conditions while traveling in the most signal challenged areas.

"People who regularly drive semi-trucks, pickup trucks, work vans and other large vehicles through rural and remote areas need a cell signal booster to stay connected," said Frankie Smith, Vice President of Sales for SureCall. "We have created the Fusion2Go OTR with these folks in mind by combining our expertly engineered vehicle booster technology with our new durable, weather-tested antenna to deliver reliable 5G and 4G LTE coverage no matter where you go. And according to independent tests, it's the new king of the road in this category."

Additional features of the Fusion2Go OTR include:

Industry-leading signal boosting — Patented 2XP technology doubles the transmit power back to the cell tower, ensuring a strong reliable connection even in the weakest signal areas.

— Patented 2XP technology doubles the transmit power back to the cell tower, ensuring a strong reliable connection even in the weakest signal areas. Reliable, fast data speeds — Highest signal quality increases data throughput for a more consistent streaming experience on all 5G and 4G phones and devices, including hotspots.

— Highest signal quality increases data throughput for a more consistent streaming experience on all 5G and 4G phones and devices, including hotspots. Durable, high-performance antenna — Mounts to any large vehicle and holds up in the toughest work conditions. Built-in ground plan allows for use on any surface, including metal, fiberglass, wood or plastic.

— Mounts to any large vehicle and holds up in the toughest work conditions. Built-in ground plan allows for use on any surface, including metal, fiberglass, wood or plastic. American, guaranteed — Fusion2Go OTR is designed, assembled and tested in the USA , and includes an industry-best three year warranty and lifetime US-based tech support.

The Fusion2Go OTR boosts cell signals on all major North American carriers and is available through authorized partners, including Best Buy, 5Gstore and Waveform.

Learn more about SureCall's products for fleets, long-haul trucks and commercial vehicles at SureCall.com .

About SureCall

SureCall is the multi-patent, award-winning performance leader for cell phone signal boosters, and the technology leader in 5G development for the industry. SureCall is also a Verizon partner, working with the carrier on multiple projects including network infrastructure and consumer signal boosters. Since its inception in 2001, SureCall has quickly grown to innovate at the cutting edge of the industry, winning back-to-back Inc. 5000 awards every year since 2016 as well as the 2017, 2020 and 2022 CES Innovation Awards, among many other accolades. SureCall combines its experienced booster engineering and knowledge of the telecom infrastructure to provide best-in-class solutions for mobile device users to access dependable cell service in their homes, offices and vehicles. As a result, industry leaders such as Chrysler, Marriott, NASA and HP all trust SureCall's FCC-approved signal boosters for their quality, reliability and performance. For more information, stop by the company blog or connect with the team on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn .

SOURCE SureCall