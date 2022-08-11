Opyn Market Names Alex Atkins Vice President of Business Development, Strengthening Sales Team

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Opyn Market, the country's leading transformative healthtech company in delivering healthcare transparency and patient choice, announced today the addition of Alex Atkins to their sales team. Atkins, a seasoned sales leader in the workers' compensation industry, joins the Opyn team as Vice President of Business Development.
Atkins is an experienced sales professional with over a decade of experience in delivering cutting-edge technology solutions and digital transformation to the workers' compensation industry. Most recently, Atkins served as Director of Sales and Marketing for DataCare Corporation, where he managed all corporate sales and tripled the company's client base. Alex's client expertise lies with managed care organizations, self-insured companies, third party administrators, and insurers.
"Alex's in-depth knowledge of the workers' compensation industry and strong SaaS experience further strengthens our already exceptional sales team," said Robert C. Mortensen, President and CEO of Opyn Market. "The addition of Alex will only propel us forward as we grow our client base. I'm very excited to have him onboard."
At Opyn, Atkins will focus on driving new growth strategies in the workers' compensation space, leveraging existing partnerships while building new relationships, as well as developing and executing support systems and processes to guide the sales department and team members.
"Being a part of such a tech-forward, disruptive company is an amazing opportunity," states Atkins. "The Opyn Market healthcare transparency platform is truly groundbreaking, and I am honored to be part of the Opyn team."
Atkins holds a Bachelor of Science in Global Business Administration from University of Redlands.
Opyn Market, a DBA of Transparent Health Marketplaces, Inc., is the first marketplace of its kind to provide real-time price transparency and analytics with the ability to easily shop, book, and pay for medical services in healthcare and workers' compensation. The simple, intuitive digital platform automates scheduling, billing, and payment processes to give providers more time to deliver quality healthcare to their patients. Opyn Market delivers increased speed to care, cost savings, growth opportunities, access to affordable quality healthcare, and through Opyn Insights, actionable data that empowers payors and providers to create value-based relationships and optimize their business.
SOURCE Opyn Market
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.