BOSAGORA announced NHN Cloud Joined its Blockchain Network

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BOSAGORA Foundation (President: Kim In-hwan) announced that it has entered into a partnership with global IT enterprise NHN Cloud (CEO: Paik Do-min, Kim Dong-hoon) on August 11.

BOSAGORA is expanding its network ecosystem by forming partnerships with various companies since launching its independent blockchain network BizNet. Companies participating in BizNet can receive assistance in marketing and service vitalization through mutual interactions within the BizNet network. Also, tokens issued through BizNet can be swapped into BOA coins, which are listed on global cryptocurrency exchanges such as Bithub, KuCoin, and Gate.io.

NHN Cloud is a global IT enterprise currently expanding into various IT-based industries such as gaming, online payment, entertainment, IT and advertising. The company provides the integrated cloud service of NHN, which combines the IT service operating experience and technological capabilities across various industries for clients such as Hangame, Bugs, Payco and Ticket Link. The flagship products of the company consist of global gaming platform "Gamebase" and cooperative solution "Dooray!."

Recently, the company has acquired the international certification of 'Business Continuity Management System ISO 22301,' which evaluates the company's ability to minimize damage and normalize major business affairs upon any accidents that cause interruption in business affairs, in recognition of its stable cloud environment and highly stable services.

Through this partnership, the two companies will cooperate on the following matters: △ Application of NHN service discount for use cases based on the BOSAGORA network, △ Integration of NHN platform within the BOSAGORA service, △ Exchange of infrastructure information and private sector cooperation network exchange for business vitalization, △ Other matters requiring close mutual cooperation.

The plan is to especially provide support for business operations involving various service partners joining BizNet through the NHN platform to generate synergistic effect for stable operations of the service and expansion of the BizNet ecosystem.

NHN Cloud stated, "This is meaningful in the sense that we are working with BOSAGORA, a leader in domestic vitalization of blockchain token economy" and continues with the "NHN Cloud to provide R&D-friendly cloud infrastructure to various blockchain-based partners to contribute to the vitalization of blockchain ecosystem."

BOSAGORA President Kim In-hwan stated, "We are pleased to enter into a partnership with global IT enterprise NHN Cloud" and continued, "We will continue to build an environment that can provide more stable and efficient services to various companies joining BizNet through partnerships with companies in possession of various expertise and know-hows."

Meanwhile, BOSAGORA is planning to launch an NFT marketplace, an NFT trading platform based on BizNet, and a P2E(Play-to-Earn) game service within the year.

