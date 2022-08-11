Convergence Partners, Integrated Sales Inc., and Lighting Solutions of Iowa, Inc. Announce the Strategic Partnership Between Their Three Companies

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Convergence Partners, Inc., Integrated Sales Inc., and Lighting Solutions of Iowa, Inc. announced today the strategic partnership between their companies to offer the electrical industry a unified resource for virtually all their products, services, and design requirements. This partnership will be marketed under the Convergence Partners brands.
"Convergence Partners now represents manufacturers throughout Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas, (MINK) including Current, Lutron, and Samsung," Convergence president, Peter Kurtz said. "The availability of Lighting, Electrical Materials, Audio Visual automation, Shades, and Furnishings from one resource is unprecedented within the market niche in this 4-state region," said Kurtz.
Current™ (formerly GE Current, a Daintree Company) is the new brand introduced at LightFair on June 20, 2022 following Current's historic acquisition of Hubbell's C&I business, announced by Jim Benson, Vice President Enterprise Marketing & Communications at Current.
"Providing exceptional customer experiences by solving problems more effectively and efficiently is our top priority," said Scott Denney, executive vice president, Convergence, "and our combined number of account managers and product experts will help ensure streamlined interactions for architects, electrical engineers, lighting designers, electrical contractors, audio-visual solution providers, distributors, and end users as well," he continued.
The union of our companies was primarily driven by the market due to our respective customers talking about the like-minded, customer-centric approach we shared with Convergence," said Golwitzer. "Helping our partners take projects from design, through construction, to post-occupancy as a single resource for all lighting, lighting control, Audio Visual automation, shading, and electrical applications is the synergistic vision we're perpetuating with Convergence," Golwitzer concluded.
Doug Olson, President, Lighting Solutions of Iowa, Inc. stated, "From this partnership, our industry partners will benefit from the cohesiveness across the MINK territory."
Integrated Sales Inc. is an independent manufacturer's representative serving clients in Iowa and Nebraska since 2008. The company provides lighting, lighting control, shading, and electrical product solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications through its partnerships with leading manufacturers.
Lighting Solutions of Iowa, Inc. has provided clients with lighting and control solutions for commercial and industrial projects throughout Iowa for over 20 years. Based in Ankeny, Iowa, the company was established with the goal to provide its customers with exceptional service and training at a competitive price.
Incorporated in 2014, Convergence represents quality manufacturers and provides service solutions within four focused divisions. Convergence has a family-first culture built on ethical business practices that foster long-term relationships. Based in North Kansas City, Missouri, Convergence covers Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska, and Kansas via its regional offices in St. Louis and Springfield, Missouri, Wichita; Van Meter, and Ankeny, Iowa. The luxury residential division of Convergence originally formed in 2019 was introduced as Bespoke in 2022, and services the same 4-state region.
Company Website: https://ConvergeRep.com/
