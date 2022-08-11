Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Launches the Alma Hybrid® and Alma TED™ Systems in Canada

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, a global leader in the energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions industry, announced that Alma Hybrid and Alma TED systems are now commercially available in Canada:
- Alma Hybrid, the first laser platform to include an ablative 10,600 nm (CO2) laser and a non-ablative 1570 nm laser for skin resurfacing that offers a comprehensive solution to utilize each best-in-class laser independently or for the very first time, customizes the treatment pattern by combining both wavelengths
- Alma TED, an Ultrasound-based system engineered to deliver acoustic soundwaves combined with a proprietary Tip to deliver air pressure for aesthetic applications
In July of 2021, the Company received FDA 510(K) clearance to market and sell Alma Hybrid and Class I medical device registration of Alma TED in January of 2022.
"Regulatory clearances remain a critical milestone in our North America commercial launch strategy because it strengthens and diversifies our products to include key markets like Canada," said Keith Adams, President of Alma, North America. "We're excited to offer innovative energy-based solutions and revenue opportunities, like Alma Hybrid and Alma TED, to our providers throughout Canada as we look towards continuing our growth and expanding our footprint into this market."
About Alma
Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma, and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments. For more information, visit the company's website: http://www.almainc.com.
SOURCE Alma, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.