ReVamp Continues Residential Concrete Coatings Platform Expansion with Flagler Acquisition

LENA, Ill., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReVamp Companies ("ReVamp"), a portfolio company of Bertram Capital ("Bertram") and a national platform of residential concrete coating companies, announced today the acquisition of Flagler Concrete Coatings LLC ("Flagler"). Founder Sandra Salvas has built Flagler to be a leader in the Flagler County, Florida market. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
"We are excited to continue building the Flagler brand in Daytona and congratulate Sandra on building a great business known for quality work." said Jeff Gear, founder of TSR and CEO of ReVamp. "ReVamp is committed to continuing to build a premier national residential services platform and this is another step in that endeavor."
"ReVamp continues to systematically expand its geographic footprint for residential concrete coatings," added Tom Beerle, Partner at Bertram Capital. "We are thrilled to add Flagler to our growing network and excited for Jeff and his team to continue building the ReVamp platform nationwide."
The investment in Flagler represents the fourth add-on acquisition completed by ReVamp since the investment by Bertram in February 2022. ReVamp is actively seeking partnerships with notable companies in the garage, flooring, and broader residential services category.
ReVamp Companies is a leading national residential concrete coatings platform, with a growing suite of flooring and adjacent residential services. Based in Lena, IL and operating across multiple states, ReVamp provides quality concrete coating solutions for garages, basements, patios, pools, driveways, and other indoor and outdoor areas. ReVamp is committed to advancing its employees' careers, providing best-in-class professional training and opportunities for promotion, development, and relocation across the organization. For more information, please visit the ReVamp website.
Flagler is a leading installer of concrete coatings in the Flagler County, Florida area. For more information, please visit the Company's website.
Bertram Capital is a private equity firm targeting investments in lower middle market companies. Since its inception in 2006, the firm has raised over $2.2B of capital commitments. In addition to supplying strategic growth capital, Bertram Capital leverages proprietary processes and services, Bertram High-5sm and Bertram Labs, to empower its portfolio companies to unlock their full business potential. The Bertram High-5sm is an operationally focused value creation strategy, which includes management augmentation, operational initiative implementation, complementary business acquisition, sales, and marketing improvements, while leveraging technology and IP. The cornerstone of this strategy is Bertram Labs, its in-house technology team, which seeks to drive growth and value through digital marketing, e-commerce, big data and analytics, application development, and internal and external platform optimization. Visit www.bcap.com for more information.
