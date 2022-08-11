Overhaul rated as a High Performer in the G2 Summer 2022 Supply Chain Visibility Grid

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Overhaul , a software-based, supply-chain visibility, integrity, safety and security solution for the world's leading brands, has been named a High Performer in the G2 Summer 2022 Supply Chain Visibility Grid, alongside nods of Easiest to do Business with and Best Meets Requirements. Based on high Satisfaction scores in comparison from other industry products, 95% of users rated Overhaul either 4 or 5 stars out of a possible 5, for an average review of 4.6, as of August 2022. Summer 2022 marks the first year Overhaul has been named to the list.

"We understand our customers because we have been in their shoes, and that allows us to creatively problem solve and provide our partners with innovative solutions to keep their cargo safe and secure," said Barry Conlon, CEO and founder of Overhaul. "Being named a High Performer by G2 is once again a reflection of our stellar team and their commitment to our customers."

Overhaul received above average Satisfaction Ratings in Quality of Support (97%), Ease of Use (94%), Meets Requirements (94%), Ease of Admin (96%), Ease of Setup (94%) and Ease of Doing Business With (100%). Additionally, Overhaul scored above average across highest-rated features in Shipment Tracking (98%), Compliance (98%), and Benchmarking (96%). 100% of users believe Overhaul is headed in the right direction and 94% said they would be likely to recommend the product.

"There's no one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to supply chain visibility," continued Conlon. "Different customers have different needs and we're proud to offer adaptive solutions that help empower our clients with even the most complex of supply chains."

G2 ratings are based on reviews gathered from its user community in addition to data aggregated from online sources and social networks. To qualify, products must receive at least 10 reviews from true product users. Products within the Supply Chain Visibility Software category were positioned into four categories: Leaders, Contenders, Niche and High Performers.

About Overhaul

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Overhaul is the only data-agnostic supply chain visibility and security solution. Overhaul transforms real-time visibility into risk management, compliance, and insurance solutions for its partners. Its software-based approach offers high configurability and efficient time-to-value to supply-chain organizations without heavy tech. Additionally, Overhaul's experienced team members hold thousands of years of logistics experience, partnering with each client to create a comprehensive solution for their entire supply chain. As such, Overhaul has quickly grown to be a trusted provider for Fortune 100 companies moving freight globally across industries, such as pharmaceutical and healthcare, technology, logistics, and food and beverage. Customers include Microsoft, Bristol Myers Squibb and many others. For more information, visit over-haul.com, and follow them on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

